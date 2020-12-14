WATCH NOW: High school basketball — La Crosse Aquinas girls hold off Altoona to win season opener

The sophomore found Bahr on back-to-back possessions for a pair of 3s before scoring eight of the Blugolds’ next 10 points to push her team’s lead to 55-44 with 6:45 left. Still, Altoona refused to go away.

The Railroaders used a 6-0 spurt to cut Aquinas’ lead to five, but Donarski wasn’t finished. She kicked out to Shea Bahr for a triple and scored four more points — including a pair of free throws with less than a minute left — after Bri Bahr made her third 3 of the game.

“I think that’s the role (Macy) wants to play,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “I think that her teammates trust her, which is really important, and I feel like she reads it pretty well. Kids are getting open looks when they should, and she’s shooting when she should.”

But with limited practice time ahead of Monday night, it took some time for the Blugolds (1-0) to get into a rhythm.

Aquinas never trailed but missed a number of open shots in the first half, which allowed the Railroaders (2-4) to keep things close. Macy Donarski and Weisbrod combined for the Blugolds’ first 19 points, including three triples and a stepback jumper from Weisbrod.