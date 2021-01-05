WATCH NOW: High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls shake off sluggish start to beat Waunakee

But little went Aquinas’ way in the first half. The Blugolds had only three defensive rebounds before the break, which gave Waunakee multiple looks off missed shots, and shot just 28 percent from the floor. They trailed by as many as 12 in the period, and Dave Donarski’s message to his players was simple: Things can swing the other way if they played to their full potential.

“As I was talking about that at the end of the first half, all our kids were staring at me, nodding their heads like, ‘Yeah, we’ve got more than this. I get it,’” Donarski said. “And then they’re able to raise their level.”

That’s what Aquinas did in the second half.

The teams traded baskets out of the locker room before Macy Donarski finished a drive to the lane and junior Bailey Theusch knocked down a 3 to tie the game at 32. Weisbrod then made four straight free throws to cap a 9-0 run that gave the Blugolds their first lead of the game.

Waunakee junior Ashley Sawicki responded with a 3-point play, but Aquinas — fueled by Weisbrod, Donarski and Bahr — scored 17 of the game’s next 19 points to take a 53-37 lead with 7:29 to play.

The Blugolds were in control from there.