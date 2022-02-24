WATCH NOW: High school basketball—La Crosse Central boys beat Aquinas to cap perfect MVC season

The Central High School boys basketball team needed a spark after a lackluster first half left it down five points.

Noah Compan was there to provide it.

The senior forward scored on a backdoor cut and hit a baseline jumper. He put back an offensive rebound and finished a drive to the hoop after a smooth spin in the lane. And he hauled in a pass from senior guard Devon Fielding on a pick-and-roll and finished through contact.

Compan scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second half and grabbed 12 rebounds to help guide the RiverHawks to a 52-36 MVC victory over Aquinas on Thursday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The win extended Central's (23-1, 12-0) winning streak to 20 games and capped an unbeaten conference season.

"We were kind of getting buried on screens during the first half," Compan said. "So we just came out with a lot of energy and a lot of talk (on defense), and we just got it done."

The RiverHawks, who are the top-ranked team in Division 2 by The Associated Press, indeed had more energy after they trailed 22-17 at the half.

Compan scored just 12 seconds after the break on a nice pass from Fielding, junior guard Nic Williams hit a floater and Fielding made a free throw to tie the game at 22-22 with 16 minutes, 9 seconds to play.

Fielding finished with 10 points, while Williams added nine.

Blugolds senior guard Chris Wilson, who had 10 points, made a free throw to momentarily stop the run, but Central scored the next nine points — including Compan's baseline jumper, a Fielding bucket in transition and an and-1 by junior guard Bennett Fried after an offensive rebound — to go up 31-23 with 12:33 to play.

"We just didn't have that energy to start the game," said Fielding, who made six free throws. "I feel like we just settled for a lot of 3s. ... There was a lot of contact inside, no calls, then we kind of just went to shooting 3s. It was just attacking the rim and just forcing them to make a call."

Along with the RiverHawks' increased aggressiveness in the second half, they were also better defensively and limited Aquinas (17-7, 8-4) to 14 points after the break.

The Blugolds, though, had a number of open looks — both inside and outside — but couldn't get them to fall.

"That's the other thing we talked about in the locker room was, for the first two-thirds of that half, we generated a ton of open looks," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. "The ball wasn't necessarily falling, but they were good shots, they were taken with confidence and they were taken in rhythm. And that's all we can ask of our kids."

Aquinas was able to put together a small run after four straight points from Compan as Wilson and junior guard Andrew Sutton finished drives to the hoop and senior forward Will Skemp scored in transition.

That pulled the Blugolds within 35-31 with 9:44 left, but Central responded with a 13-3 run to push its lead to double-digits. That stretch included five straight points from Compan, who missed the beginning of this season with an injury but showed his ability to score in a variety of ways on Thursday.

"We knew it was going to take a little while to get him back to where he's capable, and it was nice to see," RiverHawks coach Todd Fergot said. "His arrow is pointing up. It really is."

"I probably wake up at like 7 just to wake up and work on my ball-handling, probably like twice a week," Compan added. "It was good to kind of show off what I've been working on."

Aquinas scored just five points in the final nine minutes, a stark contrast to a back-and-forth first half. Skemp had 13 of his team-high 15 points in the first half to help the Blugolds head to the locker room in front.

But Compan had the answers in the second half.

Both teams now turn their attention to the postseason — starting with Aquinas on Thursday, when it hosts Riverdale. Should the Blugolds win, they would then play Onalaska Luther.

"We're going to have to be sharp and be at our best, should we be fortunate enough to get a win," Reinhart said. "And then, yeah, it's a gauntlet. Our sectional is loaded, and we've got to be ready for the challenges as they come out."

Central, meanwhile, has a first-round bye and will host the winner of New Richmond and Hayward on March 4.

"Last year, losing in the first round (impacted) how we play this year. We're just going to not let that happen," Compan said. "Just play each game at a time and hopefully raise up that gold ball."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.