WATCH NOW: High school basketball—La Crosse Central boys strong out of the gates in blowout of River Falls

The Central High School boys basketball team scored the game's first seven points before Jack Hirstein got River Falls on the board, but his bucket didn't stop the RiverHawks' momentum.

Senior forward Porter Pretasky followed with a 3-pointer from near the top of the key, then senior guard Adam Olson hit one from the left corner. Less than a minute later, senior guard Devon Fielding made yet another triple that capped a run of nine straight points and forced a Wildcats timeout.

But little could slow Central on Tuesday night, and the RiverHawks continued to build on their early 14-point lead en route to a dominant 65-40 nonconference victory at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

With the win, Central (13-1) ran its winning streak to 10 games and handed River Falls (12-2) just its second loss of the season in the process.

"I thought we shot the ball better tonight, not that we shot poorly (in Saturday's win over Medford) — we shot like 52% on Saturday," said RiverHawks coach Todd Fergot, whose team is ranked No. 3 in Division 2. "We had good looks. I just thought we were able to move the ball a little bit and got some good looks, and guys (were) knocking down."

Senior guard Colin Adams made three 3-pointers and led the way with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half after he spent most of the first half on the bench in foul trouble.

Pretasky was also in double figures with 10 points, all of which came in the first half, while senior forward Noah Compan added nine points and Olson had eight.

In all, nine players scored for Central, which shot 52% from the floor and made 10 of its 20 3-point attempts.

"I mean, pretty much everybody on this team can shoot," said Fielding, the team's leading scorer this season who only needed to chip in six points on Tuesday. "If everybody gets an in-rhythm shot, most of the time we can count on it going in."

Sophomore guard Henry Meyer, who finished with seven points, got in on the action with a step-back jumper that sparked a 13-2 run midway through the first half. That stretch also included a 3-pointer from junior guard Nic Williams and six straight points from Compan, which pushed the RiverHawks' lead to 29-7 with 6 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half.

Junior Bennett Fried, who also scored seven points, hit a 3-pointer and had a basket inside late in the half that extended that advantage to 39-15 at the break.

The Wildcats scored first out of the half with a 3 from Jacob Landgraf, but Central responded with a 21-0 run that put the game out of reach.

Adams had 11 of those 21 points, including all three of his 3-pointers.

"Colin has really figured out, whether it's good or bad, let's just move on to the next play," Fergot said. "He's just playing the game one possession at a time, and I think that really helps."

The RiverHawks will look to extend their winning streak on Thursday at Onalaska in a game with major MVC implications.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

