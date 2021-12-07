WATCH NOW: High school basketball—La Crosse Central girls grind out win at Onalaska

ONALASKA — Emma Breidenbach jabbed to her right to create space, reset her feet and drilled a 3-pointer from well behind the line on the right wing.

The senior's triple with 12 minutes, 16 seconds left in the second half gave the Onalaska High School girls basketball team its first lead of the game, but Central made it difficult for the Hilltoppers to score from there.

Onalaska was able to get five unanswered points from sophomore Sidney Fillbach a few minutes later, but the RiverHawks limited the Hilltoppers to just two made field goals the rest of the way after Breidenbach's 3-pointer.

That helped Central grind out a 44-38 MVC victory and snap Onalaska's three-game winning streak on Tuesday night at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

"Onalaska always plays hard, and our girls always know that," RiverHawks coach Quartell Roberson said. "They fight, they find a way. Shane (Schmeling) is a good coach. He gets them to play hard. And my challenge for them was to play harder than they did, and that's exactly what we did."

Scoring was hard to come by for both teams as aggressive and physical defense forced turnovers and altered shots throughout the game. Each team also missed a number of open looks around the basket, particularly in the first half.

But junior guard Brittney Mislivecek had 16 points in the first half — including eight of Central's first 10 points — to guide the RiverHawks (3-3, 1-0 MVC) to a 26-15 advantage at the half.

But the Hilltoppers (3-3, 0-1) made a push after the break.

Central answered a 4-0 spurt from Onalaska with a pair of free throws from senior forward Cora Hansen and a pull-up jumper from senior guard Macy Cagle.

But the RiverHawks struggled to find a consistent flow on offense without senior guard Lily Wehrs, who left the game with an ankle injury with about seven minutes left in the first half.

That gave the Hilltoppers the chance they needed.

Freshman guard Tatum Walters knocked down a 3-pointer, and Breidenbach finished a nice drive to the hoop. Senior forward Jamia Dillard followed with a pair of free throws before Fillbach put back an offensive rebound and Breidenbach hit her 3 to give Onalaska a 31-30 lead.

"We did a nice job in the second half getting back in it," Schmeling said. "But basically what I told the girls was, 'Where was that same effort and intensity to start the game? And now we're not in this situation.'"

Senior Maggie Hannum answered with a 3 of her own to put Central back in front, but Fillbach scored the game's next five points to give the Hilltoppers a 36-33 lead with 6:26 to play.

Fillbach finished with 12 points to lead Onalaska, but the RiverHawks did well to contain Ava and Emma Breidenbach, who entered Tuesday averaging a combined 24 points per game. Ava Breidenbach had just three points, while freshman Kaitie Biondo was frequently tasked with guarding Emma Breidenbach and limited her to seven points.

"Probably, where she's at right now — especially that small — one of the better defenders I've seen play girls basketball for a girl that size," Roberson said of Biondo. "She played really good 'D,' and I think when we get one of those things, it's kind of (a) domino effect. It can trickle into everybody else."

It also helped Central that Anna Skemp — Onalaska's best defender and primary ball-handler — was in foul trouble, giving Mislivecek more favorable matchups.

Mislivecek answered Fillbach's mini-run with a free throw and a baseline jumper to tie the game at 36. Hansen finished a smooth up-and-under move and scored again inside after a nice feed from Mislivecek, who followed with a free throw to give the RiverHawks a 41-36 lead with 2:31 to play.

Walters ended the Hilltoppers' drought with a jumper with 38 seconds left, but Central made free throws — two from junior Sienna Torgerud and one from Mislivecek — to seal the win.

"It feels great," said Mislivecek, who finished with a game-high 21 points. "Last year, we took the loss in the COVID season, we didn't get another chance. This year, we knew that we had to get it done."

The RiverHawks have another tough MVC tilt next; they host Aquinas on Friday. Onalaska plays at Holmen on Friday.

