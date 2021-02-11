WATCH NOW: High school basketball: La Crosse Logan boys beat short-handed Holmen in overtime

HOLMEN — Good things happened when the Logan High School boys basketball team exploited driving lanes Thursday night.
In the first half, it created open and timely shots on the perimeter. And with the game in the balance, it helped the Rangers pull out an overtime win over short-handed Holmen.
After a steal and lay-in by Vikings senior Ryland Wall got Holmen within two points, Logan junior Ryan Bye sliced into the lane and dished to senior Jack McHugh-Sake on the opposite block for a layup that made it a two-possession game with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in overtime.
Holmen came up empty on multiple 3-point attempts down the stretch, and the Rangers made their free throws to earn a 59-53 road MVC victory.
“Just being aggressive, and (we were) telling the guys, 'Get downhill, get into the paint,'” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. “Not only to create for themselves but to create for other guys. That’s huge to drive in and kick out; it’s what we preach.
“We did a good job, and we were able to get some good looks and knock them down.”
Junior Keenan Hass and senior Jayce Dostal led that charge and finished with 17 and 14 points, respectively. McHugh-Sake tallied a game-high 19 points, six of which came early in overtime, as the Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
Wall and sophomore Drew Tengblad were in double figures for the Vikings with 16 and 11 points, respectively, but Holmen was without five players — including junior Carter Paulson and seniors Cole Kalander and Max Hammond, the team’s top three scorers heading into Thursday night.
Vikings first-year coach Ryan Meyer indicated they won’t return in time for Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal against Wisconsin Rapids, though he believes they could be back for a regional semifinal next Friday should Holmen win on Tuesday.
Even with a thinned roster, the Vikings (6-4, 3-3) were able to battle back from a double-digit halftime deficit.
Logan built a 28-17 lead — thanks first to strong takes to the basket from Dostal and Hass, which led to good looks for those two and McHugh-Sake from beyond the arc as the half wore on — but Holmen switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense and opened the second half on a 13-0 run to take its first and only lead of the game.
“We got (into) a little bit of a hole, but the biggest thing about this team is they’ve been resilient all year,” Meyer said. “Everytime we get down, we find a way to at least get ourselves back in the game.”
But the Rangers responded with a 5-0 spurt — McHugh-Sake put back an offensive rebound and Dostal finished through contact in the lane before tacking on a free throw — to retake the lead with 12:11 to play.
“They switched to the 1-3-1, which I figured they might do, and it took us some time to adjust to that,” Zwieg said. “But our guys kept battling.”
Logan was able to keep the Vikings at bay for the next 10 minutes — Dostal continued to find ways to get to the paint and McHugh-Sake caused problems for Holmen inside — and the Rangers led 47-40 with 2:43 left.
But the Vikings still wouldn’t go away.
Tengblad knocked down a jumper then hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to bring Holmen within two with 42 seconds to play. Wall made a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left to tie the game at 47.
“No. 1, Holmen competed their butts off. They’re out a few starters, but I knew it was still going to be a really tough game,” Zwieg said. “Ryan’s done a great job with those guys, and they play their butts off.”
The Rangers had the ball with 16 seconds left, but Dostal traveled with 7 seconds left to give the ball back to Holmen. A runner in the lane from Wall on the ensuing possession didn’t fall, neither did his last-second attempt to put back his miss.
McHugh-Sake had Logan’s first six points of overtime — the first four of which came off offensive rebounds — while the Rangers limited the Vikings to just six points in the extra period.