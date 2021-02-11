WATCH NOW: High school basketball: La Crosse Logan boys beat short-handed Holmen in overtime

“They switched to the 1-3-1, which I figured they might do, and it took us some time to adjust to that,” Zwieg said. “But our guys kept battling.”

Logan was able to keep the Vikings at bay for the next 10 minutes — Dostal continued to find ways to get to the paint and McHugh-Sake caused problems for Holmen inside — and the Rangers led 47-40 with 2:43 left.

But the Vikings still wouldn’t go away.

Tengblad knocked down a jumper then hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to bring Holmen within two with 42 seconds to play. Wall made a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left to tie the game at 47.

“No. 1, Holmen competed their butts off. They’re out a few starters, but I knew it was still going to be a really tough game,” Zwieg said. “Ryan’s done a great job with those guys, and they play their butts off.”

The Rangers had the ball with 16 seconds left, but Dostal traveled with 7 seconds left to give the ball back to Holmen. A runner in the lane from Wall on the ensuing possession didn’t fall, neither did his last-second attempt to put back his miss.