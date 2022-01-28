WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Lancers boys win by double digits in rematch against Cardinals

LA CRESCENT — On Friday night, the Lewiston-Altura and La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball teams matched up for the second time in the last eight days.

The Lancers outmatched a short-handed Cardinals squad by 19 points in Lewiston on Jan. 20, but LC-H’s coaches and players knew that when L-A came to town with senior point guard Collin Bonow and others back on the court, it would be a tougher ballgame.

“They’re a different basketball team when he’s on the floor and our guys knew that we had to get the one where he didn’t play and raise our game up a bit here,” head coach Ryan Thibodeau said.

Despite the restocked L-A roster, the Lancers still pulled off a double-digit win in the rematch, defeating Lewiston-Altura 65-53.

The game was closer than the final score might suggest, with the two teams separated by just five points in the late stages of the second half, but the Lancers (11-2, 7-1) played well at the end while the Cardinals (11-6, 5-5) started to struggle.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well from outside one bit. Down the stretch, when we needed to win possessions, we were losing them. It was tough to dig out of that hole,” L-A head coach Michael VanderPlas said.

Both teams came into the conference matchup with plenty of energy, and with a raucous packed gym, the players had even more juice to feed off of.

As such, it was a track meet early as both teams flew up and down the court and traded quick buckets. At 8-minutes, 41-seconds, approximately the halfway point of the first half, La Crescent had a 22-20 lead as the two teams were on pace for 80-plus point performances.

However, the downside of all that energy started to show through as the two teams got into foul trouble thanks to their overly aggressive play.

“There’s a good way to play with passion and energy, but it can also lead you to mental mistakes,” Thibodeau said.

The pace slowed down from there, and the Lancers were able to start to gain some breathing room after the back-and-forth start, taking a 35-30 lead into halftime.

Part of that growing deficit came from Lewiston-Altura’s struggles at the free throw line.

The Cardinals went 2-for-6 from the line in the final eight minutes of the half, including a pair of misses on the front end of one-and-one opportunities. Overall on the game, L-A was 5-for-14 from the stripe, and that nine-point margin loomed large as the squad trailed by a narrow margin for much of the second half.

“Those nine free throws are a very big deal. It’s tough, that’s something that’s completely in our control,” VanderPlas said.

La Crescent sophomore guard Parker McQuin hit a layup and a three-pointer early in the second half to stretch the Lancers lead to double-digits for the first time, 40-30.

While the lead hovered around there for a few minutes, Lewiston-Altura started to cut back into it, bringing it back down to five points with a 49-44 score at 7:09.

With a minute and a half left, the Cardinals still only trailed by seven, but the Lancers sealed the game with a controversial call that took multiple minutes for the officials to sort out.

LC-H junior Carter Todd went for a breakaway layup as L-A’s Bonow and senior Zach Villafan defended him. Both Cardinals attempted a block, though Villafan was whistled for a shooting foul while Bonow was assessed a technical for hitting the backboard on his follow through.

Todd was awarded four free throws, hitting all of them, for a 59-48 lead with 1:12 remaining that L-A was unable to recover from.

Todd was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points, with teammate McQuinn tacking on 15 as well.

Thomas Menk led the Cardinals with 19 points, with senior Kyle Fredrickson joining him in double figures with 12.

For Thibodeau and the Lancers, the victory served as a lesson that his team has what it takes to win tight matchups.

“We always tell our guys, don’t get too high when things are going well and you don’t get too low when things aren’t going great. If we can stay within ourselves, we’ve got the recipe to win basketball games,” he said.

For the Cardinals, the defeat knocked them out of the Three Rivers Conference championship conversation, which has allowed them to shift their attention to tuning up for a potential playoff push.

“At this point, the focus is how prepared can we get ourselves before the playoff run,” VanderPlas said.

