WATCH NOW: High school basketball—Onalaska boys overcome slow start, pull away from La Crosse Logan

Little went well early on for the Onalaska High School boys basketball team.

Senior Michael Skemp missed opportunities to score in the lane. Sophomore Isaac Skemp couldn't connect on a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Freshman T.J. Stuttley turned the ball over in transition.

And even after junior Jon Knickrehm finally made the Hilltoppers' second field goal with 10 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first half, junior Nick Odom left the game with an ankle injury.

But Onalaska was able to put its rocky start — and an early deficit — behind it before pulling away from Logan in the second half for a 81-58 MVC victory on Tuesday night.

"If you had told me that Isaac Skemp would have (seven) points and Nick Odom would roll his ankle early in the game and not play, and we win by 25 or 30, I would tell you you're probably crazy," Hilltoppers coach Craig Kowal said. "... How the kids stepped up is a part of that and the depth of our program, which is cool."

Stuttley led that charge with 22 points, and Michael Skemp added 17. Knickrehm was also in double figures with 13 points as Onalaska bounced back from its season-opening loss to Caledonia.

It took some time for the Hilltoppers (1-1, 1-0 MVC) to get rolling, though.

The Rangers (1-7, 0-1) grabbed a 7-1 lead with five quick points from junior Justis Arellano and a nice take to the hoop by senior Keenan Hass, who finished with a team-high 12 points.

Skemp had Onalaska's first field goal — a drive to the lane after faking a handoff to Odom — with 12:34 left in the first half, but Logan junior Andrew Hackbarth answered with a bucket of his own to keep the Rangers' lead at six points.

But Skemp's layup helped snap the Hilltoppers out of their offensive funk while the defense upped the pressure to fuel an 11-0 run.

Knickrehm and sophomore Adam Skifton made layups after steals, and the latter knocked down a jumper to give Onalaska its first lead of the game — 10-9 — with about nine minutes left in the first half.

Stuttley capped the Hilltoppers' run with a Euro step finish in transition and a free throw to put Onalaska in front 14-9 with 7:49 left in the first half.

"Once we got rolling, started attacking the basket a lot more, it made a big difference," Kowal said. "I thought T.J. was kind of the catalyst for that."

"Just some energy. Just needed a couple buckets to get us going," added Stuttley, who had 10 of his points in the first half. "And then from that, we just took off. They couldn't stick with us."

An 8-1 spurt late in the first half — which included six points from Knickrehm — pushed the Hilltoppers' lead to 28-17. That edge grew to 36-24 at the break, and a 9-0 run early in the second half gave Onalaska a comfortable lead for the rest of the game.

Skemp scored in transition between a pair of Stuttley buckets, and Isaac Skemp hit his second 3-pointer of the game to put the Hilltoppers in front 49-28 with 13:56 left to play.

Ten players scored for Onalaska, and that balance will be key as new faces replace the likes of Gavin McGrath, Victor Desmond, Sam Kick and Evan Gamoke from last year's WIAA Division 2 state runner-up squad.

"I think that if you look at some of the games we having coming, we may not always have the best player on the floor, but I'm hoping we might have the best team on the floor," Kowal said. "I think we'll continue to get better, learn and grow."

Last week's loss to the Warriors and Tuesday's win over the Rangers provided chances for the Hilltoppers to learn and grow, and Michael Skemp believes both provided valuable experience, particularly for the team's younger players.

"Really, it's just getting guys more minutes, actual experience," said Skemp, who is one of just three regular rotation players back from last season. "... We're going to get a couple of games under our belt before we go to Mequon, and it's going to be good for us. It's going to be good for the new guys."

Onalaska is back in action Friday, when it hosts Sparta, while Logan plays at Aquinas on Friday.

