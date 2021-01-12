WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Onalaska girls pull away from Tomah after sloppy start

ONALASKA — It’s been six days since the Onalaska High School girls basketball team has practiced, and while Hilltoppers coach Shane Schmeling won’t complain about playing games during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s ready for his team to have the opportunity to focus on itself.
Granted, Schmeling prefers practice to games anyway, but the coach feels Tuesday night’s MVC tilt against Tomah shows Onalaska could use a practice.
The Hilltoppers, playing their fourth game in six days, were sloppy for most of the first half. Passes frequently ended up in the Timberwolves’ hands, while others sailed out of bounds. They missed layups, and fouls piled up alongside their turnovers.
But Onalaska used a key run in the second half to cement its lead before running away with a 62-37 win, the team’s third in a row.
“It went about how I thought it would, honestly,” said Schmeling, whose team improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference. “We found enough energy when we needed to to make a little run. Tired legs, didn’t shoot the ball well from the perimeter. But Tomah played hard, give them credit.”
Hilltoppers senior guard Olivia Gamoke scored a game-high 15 points, while junior guard Devyn Schmeling added 13.
That pair helped spark Onalaska’s second-half surge.
After the Timberwolves, who were playing without their top two scorers in seniors Ella Plueger and Alyssa Whaley, cut the Hilltoppers’ advantage to eight points on a bucket from senior Lexi Spiers, Tomah was scoreless for the six minutes while Onalaska found its footing.
Gamoke scored in transition and added another basket after an Ashley Fenn free throw. Schmeling got in on the action with a pair of strong drives to the hoop that pushed the Hilltoppers’ lead to 15 points and then 17 points.
A free throw from Spiers did little to stop the onslaught, as Schmeling knocked down a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 run that extended Onalaska’s lead to 53-29 with 6 minutes, 33 seconds to play.
“I just think as the game went on, we picked up our defense a lot,” Gamoke said. “I honestly think that was a big part in how we expanded the lead in the second half.”
The Timberwolves (6-7, 1-4) scored just 14 points in the second half and made only four field goals after the break. Spiers led the team with 13 points, but nine of those came in the first half.
“Their constant pressure just got to us in the second half,” said Tomah coach Mark Von Haden, whose team dropped its fourth game in a row and second to the Hilltoppers in a week. “We didn’t get any good looks there probably for about 10 minutes (in the second half), kind of the deciding factor in the game.”
In the first half, though, Von Haden felt his team played one of its best 18-minute stretches of the season.
Tomah grabbed an early lead and fought to keep things close after Onalaska snatched it away. The Timberwolves’ triangle-and-2 defense gave the Hilltoppers fits out of the gates, and a 3 from Tomah sophomore Ryley Winrich evened things at 15 with 8:08 left in the period.
But the Timberwolves made only one more field goal before the half, while Gamoke scored five quick points, including her second 3-pointer of the game, to put her team in front for good.
Senior Molly Garrity had nine points for Onalaska, and freshman Anna Skemp added eight, all of which came in the first half as the Hilltoppers built a 34-23 lead after their slow start.
Shane Schmeling was happy to leave with a win Tuesday night, but he’s eager for the team to finally practice again Wednesday.
“Realistically, we’re five games into our season,” Schmeling said. “We’ll get two days to practice now. Obviously, we’ve got a list a mile long of things to work on cleaning up.”
Onalaska is back in action Friday when it hosts Reedsburg, while Tomah hosts Aquinas on Thursday.