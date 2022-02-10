WATCH NOW: High school basketball—Top-ranked La Crosse Central boys blow out Logan for 17th straight win

For nearly 10 minutes, the Logan High School boys basketball team kept things close with its 3-point shooting.

Junior guard Eli Stovall hit a triple from the left corner, as did junior guard Justis Arellano. Senior guard Ryan Bye made one from the left wing, and Stovall connected on another.

But Central's defense and transition efficiency, which had threatened to put Thursday's MVC contest away earlier in the first half, became too much for the Rangers to handle.

After Stovall's second 3-pointer, the RiverHawks scored the next 13 points — including dunks from seniors Noah Compan and Devon Fielding after steals — to take control en route to a 78-38 victory at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Central (20-1, 9-0), the top-ranked team in Division 2 by The Associated Press, has now won 17 straight games.

"Defense, for sure," Compan said of the key to the winning streak. "Our goal every game is to hold teams under 45."

The RiverHawks have been able to do so in six of their past eight games, and their defense again played a key role on Thursday.

Stovall's second triple cut Central's lead to 27-16 with 8 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half, but Fielding scored in transition after a steal on Logan's next possession.

Compan followed with a bucket inside off of a pick and roll, then threw down a two-handed dunk in transition after another Central steal. The Rangers (5-16, 2-8) called a timeout, but their next possession ended with another turnover, which led to a one-handed dunk by Fielding.

A putback by junior Bennett Fried and a 3-pointer from senior Porter Pretasky capped the RiverHawks' run, which pushed their lead to 40-16 with 4:18 left before the half.

"That was huge because it kind of got our energy up. I mean, I feel like we had energy at the start, but it kind of got the energy up," said Fielding, who finished with a game-high 18 points. "And when we play with energy, it's pretty hard to stop us."

Central maintained that energy on both ends of the court after taking a 44-26 lead into the break; the RiverHawks held Logan to just four made field goals — none of them from beyond the arc — in the second half and opened the period on an 18-2 run, which featured scoring from five players as this team continued to show its depth.

"Any given night, we just don't know whose night it is to score," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "Even minutes, the guys know that we have some depth and they're all going to get their opportunities at some point. And just on any particular night, some guys step up and seize that opportunity."

Pretasky was the main beneficiary behind Fielding and added 15 points, while junior guard Nic Williams had 14 and Compan finished with 12.

"(Pretasky) kind of brings that consistency," Fielding said. "He kind of has those quiet games, but it's always the same. We know what to expect from him pretty much. We always tell him to shoot the ball more, too."

Stovall had a team-high 13 points, but Logan had 18 turnovers and shot just 30% from the floor.

The Rangers will look to end a three-game skid at Holmen on Tuesday, while the RiverHawks could clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win over Sparta on Tuesday. Aquinas, which plays at Onalaska on Friday, is currently second in the league standings at 7-2.

