WATCH NOW: High school basketball—Top-ranked La Crosse Central boys win back-and-forth battle with Onalaska

It started with one uncharacteristic mistake.

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team's lead sat at two points midway through the second half after senior guard Brock Herczeg split a pair of free throws, but no one guarded Porter Pretasky on the next possession.

All alone in the lane, the Central senior forward laid in a basket to tie the game.

The Hilltoppers' mistakes compounded from there.

Onalaska turned the ball over on three straight possessions after Pretasky's bucket, and the RiverHawks are the top-ranked team in Division 2 by The Associated Press for a reason — they capitalize on miscues.

Central took advantage by scoring 11 unanswered points, delivering one of the final blows in a back-and-forth battle before grinding out a 72-61 MVC victory in front of a full crowd at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Friday night.

With the win, the RiverHawks improved to 22-1 overall and 11-0 in the conference. They have won 19 games in a row and can cap an unbeaten MVC season with a win at Aquinas on Thursday.

"For us, we really looked at this as, hey, this is a playoff type of environment," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "We're using this, just like Aquinas is going to be a bear at their place next week. These are good opportunities for us. ...

"We've had some good opportunities, but we have to go and earn it every night. I think we learned that again tonight. We had to go earn it."

Indeed, the RiverHawks did.

The Hilltoppers (16-5, 7-4) did well to control the pace early and made Central earn points in the half court. Onalaska also received a boost from Herczeg, who scored nine points off the bench as part of a 14-2 run midway through the first half. By the time freshman guard T.J. Stuttley put back an offensive rebound with 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first half, the Hilltoppers' lead had grown to 27-14.

Stuttley finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Herczeg made two 3-pointers and added 13 points.

"He's outstanding. He is outstanding," Fergot said of Stuttley. "Very physical, very aggressive, outstanding player. And we didn't really stop him really all night, to be honest with you."

Central, though, has fought back from deficits this season, including against Madison La Follette, Wayzata and Hopkins. So the RiverHawks know the recipe for claiming control.

"Play defense," senior forward Noah Compan said.

Central allowed only three points the rest of the half, and those came after the RiverHawks' offense snapped out of its funk with a 12-0 run. Central then scored the final six points of the first half, including a layup by junior guard Nic Williams just before the buzzer, to go up 32-30.

Onalaska retook the lead early in the second half behind Stuttley, but then came the critical stretch.

After Pretasky scored to tie the game at 43-43 with 11:13 to play, he made a nice pass to Compan for a layup. And as the Hilltoppers continued to struggle taking care of the ball, Pretasky powered his way through contact for a pair of buckets.

After senior guard Devon Fielding made a pair of free throws, Pretasky made one to push the RiverHawks' lead to 52-43 with 7:36 left.

Pretasky posted a game-high 26 points to go with seven rebounds, while Compan added 16 points. Williams finished with 12 points, and Fielding was also in double figures with 10 points.

"Porter is a really good player," Compan said. "He's always come in clutch at key moments like this, and that's what we want him to continue to do."

The Hilltoppers didn't go away, though. Junior guard Nick Odom pulled them within four after converting a three-point play, and 3-pointers from Herczeg and senior forward Michael Skemp cut their deficit to 59-56 with 2:52 to play.

Odom finished with 12 points, and Skemp had 10.

"I thought we answered back about two or three times in the second half," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. "That's what I'm looking for in my team. How are you going to handle that? And they did a nice job.

"(Central has) a little more experience and a lot more size than us, and that kind of got us in the end."

The RiverHawks responded to the Hilltoppers' push by milking the clock offensively and making free throws down the stretch to pull away and seal the win; they made 11 free throws in the final 2:21.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

