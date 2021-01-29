WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Top-ranked Onalaska boys make quick work of La Crosse Logan

In less than three minutes, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team took control of Friday night’s game at MVC foe Logan.

Freshman Isaac Skemp knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner on the game’s opening possession, and senior Gavin McGrath followed with a bucket inside.

Rangers senior Simeon Mavin got his team on the board with a triple from the left wing, but the Hilltoppers responded with seven straight points — senior Victor Desmond scored in the paint off a feed from classmate Sam Kick, Kick turned a steal into two points and Desmond converted an old-fashioned three-point in transition.

In just 2 minutes, 41 seconds of game time, Onalaska had grabbed a nine-point lead.

The top-ranked Hilltoppers followed with 21 of the game’s next 24 points and cruised to an 80-29 victory.

“We haven’t been very crisp on offense the last couple games, and so we made it a huge point of emphasis the last two days of practice,” said Onalaska coach Craig Kowal, whose team improved to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference. “... We made shots, but I thought we were more precise with our offense.”

The Hilltoppers consistently found high quality shots — whether in transition or in the half court — and every player scored.