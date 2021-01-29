WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Top-ranked Onalaska boys make quick work of La Crosse Logan

In less than three minutes, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team took control of Friday night’s game at MVC foe Logan.
Freshman Isaac Skemp knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner on the game’s opening possession, and senior Gavin McGrath followed with a bucket inside.
Rangers senior Simeon Mavin got his team on the board with a triple from the left wing, but the Hilltoppers responded with seven straight points — senior Victor Desmond scored in the paint off a feed from classmate Sam Kick, Kick turned a steal into two points and Desmond converted an old-fashioned three-point in transition.
In just 2 minutes, 41 seconds of game time, Onalaska had grabbed a nine-point lead.
The top-ranked Hilltoppers followed with 21 of the game’s next 24 points and cruised to an 80-29 victory.
“We haven’t been very crisp on offense the last couple games, and so we made it a huge point of emphasis the last two days of practice,” said Onalaska coach Craig Kowal, whose team improved to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference. “... We made shots, but I thought we were more precise with our offense.”
The Hilltoppers consistently found high quality shots — whether in transition or in the half court — and every player scored.
Desmond and sophomore Nick Odom led the way with 10 points apiece, all of which came in the first half. Senior Albert Romero added nine points, and junior Ayden Larson had eight.
Mavin led Logan (1-5, 0-4) with 11 points, but the Rangers mustered only 12 points in the first half against Onalaska’s tough defense.
“We did some good things. We were able to drive the ball, get to the paint and get some good looks,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. “It’s just a matter of being able to consistently do it over 36 minutes in a game and being able to handle the pressure, which at times we did. But obviously, at times we didn’t.”
The Hilltoppers, who made nine 3-pointers, built a 50-12 halftime lead even with their starters playing limited minutes. Desmond scored the final points from Onalaska’s first five when he finished in transition and made a free throw with 6:12 left in the first half, and none of the Hilltoppers’ starters played in the second half.
Onalaska is back in action Saturday when it hosts Stoughton. Logan, which has now lost three straight, plays at Tomah on Tuesday.