WATCH NOW: High school basketball: West Salem boys beat Onalaska Luther, take sole possession of top spot in Coulee Conference standings

“The game is about runs. It’s a game of runs,” Kastenschmidt said. “We made a little run, and then we kept capitalizing.”

McConkey and Hehli helped fuel an 11-2 run out of the locker room that put West Salem up 46-29 with 13:31 to play. Luther was able to trim its deficit inside 15 points, but the Panthers kept the Knights at bay by shooting 48% from the floor in the second half.

“We’ve had some games where we’ve had some leads, and then we seem to get where we make one pass and (take) a shot,” Kastenschmidt said. “We’ve been talking, preaching to them that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to keep moving the ball.’

“It’s all about five guys working together and making the good decision, making the extra pass. And I think we did a nice job of making the extra pass, getting the open guy the easy look — the open look, anyway — and we were fortunate to knock down shots.”

Equally important to West Salem’s success, though, was how it played in the half court when it couldn’t get up and down as it liked — particularly on the defensive end. The Panthers frequently limited Luther to one shot per possession, while CJ McConkey, Brett McConkey and Peter Lattos made life difficult for the Knights’ bigs in the paint.