WATCH NOW: High school basketball: West Salem boys beat Onalaska Luther, take sole possession of top spot in Coulee Conference standings

ONALASKA — West Salem High School boys basketball coach Steve Kastenschmidt knows his team can be potent when it plays with tempo.
Onalaska Luther experienced that firsthand Monday night.
The Knights controlled the pace early and grabbed an eight-point advantage, but the Panthers turned up the dial and used three critical runs en route to a 71-49 Coulee Conference victory at Luther.
With the win, West Salem — which has won six in a row and improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference — is in sole possession of first place in the league standings after entering the night sharing the top spot with Luther (9-1, 5-1), which lost its first game since Feb. 15, 2020.
“We feel like we can get up and down the floor,” Kastenschmidt said. “And our bigs want to run — or, they do run — so we get some easy baskets out of that.”
The Knights like to play with pace, too, but Luther coach Brad Schaper felt that the Panthers’ speed was “more premeditated.”
“They took advantage of our mistakes that we made up and down the court, especially between the top of the keys on both sides,” Schaper said. “We turned it over multiple times, and then they just converted that to layups and high percentage shots.”
The Knights turned the ball over 12 times, which West Salem converted into 11 points.
One of those turnovers helped spark the first of the Panthers’ key runs.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from senior James Biedenbender and junior Tim Seiler gave the Luther a 19-11 lead with 8 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half, but West Salem junior CJ McConkey finished after a steal, scoring the first two points of what became a 9-0 spurt.
McConkey followed with an old-fashioned 3-point play inside before classmate Jack Hehli scored in transition. McConkey then hit a fall-away jumper from near the free-throw line to put his team ahead 20-19 with 5:37 left in the period.
McConkey finished with a game-high 22 points, and Hehli added 13.
Their teammates, though, provided the next crucial run.
As the teams traded the lead late in the half, a triple from senior Cooper Breitung swung it back in the Panthers’ favor. Sophomore Carson Koepnick, who finished with 10 points, made a pair of free throws and knocked down a 3 of his own to put West Salem up by six.
And as the clock ticked down on the first half, the Knights had the ball with the chance to cut the deficit to one possession, but sophomore Kodi Miller picked Isaiah Schwichtenberg’s pocket and finished at the other end right before the buzzer to give the Panthers a 35-27 lead at the break.
“The game is about runs. It’s a game of runs,” Kastenschmidt said. “We made a little run, and then we kept capitalizing.”
McConkey and Hehli helped fuel an 11-2 run out of the locker room that put West Salem up 46-29 with 13:31 to play. Luther was able to trim its deficit inside 15 points, but the Panthers kept the Knights at bay by shooting 48% from the floor in the second half.
“We’ve had some games where we’ve had some leads, and then we seem to get where we make one pass and (take) a shot,” Kastenschmidt said. “We’ve been talking, preaching to them that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to keep moving the ball.’
“It’s all about five guys working together and making the good decision, making the extra pass. And I think we did a nice job of making the extra pass, getting the open guy the easy look — the open look, anyway — and we were fortunate to knock down shots.”
Equally important to West Salem’s success, though, was how it played in the half court when it couldn’t get up and down as it liked — particularly on the defensive end. The Panthers frequently limited Luther to one shot per possession, while CJ McConkey, Brett McConkey and Peter Lattos made life difficult for the Knights’ bigs in the paint.
Luther’s powerful post duo of junior Gavin Proudfoot and senior Isaiah Loersch — who entered Monday night averaging 14.9 and 7.5 points per game, respectively — combined for 13 points, 11 of which came from Proudfoot.
“(CJ) McConkey owned the bottom, he owned underneath,” Schaper said. “That was the story right there.”
Biedenbender made three 3s and led his team with 14 points, but the Knights shot just 37% from the floor.
“I think we’re starting to buy in a little bit more (on defense),” Kastenschmidt said. “... I keep talking with the guys, I said, ‘We can do the full-court stuff and we can trap and do all that, but if we don’t play tough defense in the half-court set, then we’re going to just give up layups.’ And I think they’re kind of buying into that.”
West Salem is off until Friday, when it hosts Luther. The Knights, meanwhile, play at Westby on Thursday.