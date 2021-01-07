WATCH NOW: High school basketball: West Salem girls open conference play with win over Onalaska Luther

WEST SALEM — With a quick burst to start the second half, the West Salem High School girls basketball team put itself firmly in the driver’s seat.
Senior Paige Wiedemann buried a 3-pointer from the left corner on the first possession after the break and hit another one from the same spot after junior Ella Jordan turned a steal into an easy two points.
In a flash, the Panthers’ five-point halftime lead grew to 13, and they rode the advantage to a 58-47 Coulee Conference win over visiting Onalaska Luther on Thursday night.
“We came out with a lot of energy in the second half,” said West Salem coach Matt Quick, whose team improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference. “We were honoring our seniors tonight, and they were diving all over the floor, taking charges.”
Jordan led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, and Wiedemann added 11. Senior Kendall Gerke and junior Ally Gilster had nine apiece, while sophomore Anna McConkey pitched in with eight.
Knights junior Brianna Zenke matched Jordan’s 13 points, all of which came in the second half, and senior Cassie Warren, junior Rachel Koenig and sophomore Hannah Matzke all had eight.
But Onalaska Luther, which dropped its second straight game and fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference, struggled to find a rhythm early in the second half against the Panthers’ aggressive zone defense.
West Salem pressured the ball relentlessly and forced multiple turnovers. And even when the Knights were able to settle into their half-court offense, they went long stretches without scoring. It took Onalaska Luther nearly three minutes to score its first basket of the second half, after which the team was held scoreless for another three minutes.
“No ball movement, no penetration, makes it tough to get good outside shots when you’re not getting inside touches,” Knights coach Ryan Svendsen said. “And then, obviously, you’re not getting inside touches when you’re not getting to the rim, either.
“We just didn’t get quality looks there to start the second half.”
Eventually, though, those looks came, and Onalaska Luther tried to battle back.
With some full-court pressure of their own, the Knights disrupted the Panthers’ offensive flow, and began to knock down shots, particularly from the outside. Zenke made two 3s and Warren made one — a barrage that forced West Salem to switch to man — while Koenig had a pair of buckets from inside the arc.
Onalaska Luther cut its deficit to single digits three times, but the Panthers had an answer for each.
Gerke pushed West Salem’s lead back to 10 points twice with a pair of offensive rebounds and putbacks. After Zenke made her second triple, junior Grace Waldenberger scored her only two points of the game, Gerke took a charge and Jordan finished a layup after breaking the Knights’ press to put the Panthers up 48-37 with 4:56 to play.
West Salem led by at least 10 the rest of the way.
“We turned them over a lot, but we didn’t have a lot of points in transition,” Quick said. “And we finally — they kept pressing us — we finally started breaking their press and scoring off our press break.”
The Panthers also struggled with Onalaska Luther’s press in a back-and-forth first half that had two lead changes and three ties. But West Salem scored seven of the final nine points in the period to take a 25-20 lead at the break and was able to cut down on turnovers in the second half, which the Knights were unable to do.
“That’s going to be our biggest focus going forward,” Svendsen said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to throw it to the kids in the right colored jerseys.”
Onalaska Luther will look to do that when it hosts Viroqua on Friday. Meanwhile, the Panthers will look to continue their hot start Monday in a showdown at Westby.
“I think it says a lot. I think we have a wonderful group,” Quick said when asked about his team hitting the ground running after a delayed start. “We have a lot of experience, a lot of juniors and seniors. We’re mixing a few underclassmen that are contributing. But I think it says a lot.
“I think the sky’s the limit, and we just want to stay healthy and keep playing games and try to keep getting better.”