WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball--La Crosse Aquinas 64, West Salem 52

"He was also aggressive on the offensive side and looking for chances. He did a nice job of scoring around the rim for us."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McConkey scored 18 points for West Salem, but he had 11 of them in the first 7 minutes, 27 seconds. He was strong in the post and either found ways to get the ball in the basket or got fouled trying.

His start helped the Panthers to a 10-1 lead before Miskowski started to find perimeter shots. Aquinas whittled away at its deficit, and the game remained close until junior Will Skemp converted a baseline drive to snap the 41-41 tie.

Miskowski followed it with a 3-pointer off a pass from Jackson Flottmeyer, and Savoldelli scored twice in the lane. Another Miskowski 3 gave the Blugolds a 52-43 lead, and junior Chris Wilson pushed the advantage into double figures for the first time on his own drive to the basket with 7:26 left.

Miskowski, who averages a team-high 19.3 points per game, was instrumental at pushing the pace and taking advantage of spacing on the floor and ball movement to position himself for open shots. He also looked for the shots.

"Quinn was good energy on both ends of the floor, and he went into attack mode a little more than he usually does," Reinhart said. "He picked his spots really well and didn't force the issue.