WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball--Onalaska clamps down on Tomah

TOMAH — They found their spots, just inches from their defensive assignments, and locked in.
Members of the Onalaska High School boys basketball team moved their feet, kept their hands active and — most importantly — worked together from the first possession to the last against Tomah on Monday night.
And while the Timberwolves entered with eight wins in nine games, they couldn't build any kind of flow as the Hilltoppers left town with a 52-32 MVC victory.
"We put an emphasis on pressuring them the whole game," Onalaska senior Sam Kick said. "We wanted to pressure them coming up the court, and we wanted to pressure them in the half-court setting.
"We wanted to make them uncomfortable and give them the chance to make mistakes."
The Timberwolves (8-2, 2-1) feel behind early and displayed little consistency with the ball as Onalaska (3-0, 1-0) pulled away.
Tomah, accustomed to making six 3-pointers per game, had three, and the first one didn't fall until 15 minutes, 27 seconds remained in the game, and it only cut its deficit to 15 points.
"I think they rattled us a little bit, but it was something we were ready for," Tomah junior Dustin Derousseau said. "I think we need to trust each other a little more and work off screens more. We tried to dribble too much, and that didn't help us."
The Hilltoppers, who won the MVC last season, didn't play a perfect game. They made their share of turnovers and missed some shots in the lane and on fast breaks, but there was no arguing with the effectiveness of the defense.
"We wanted to get out on them and contest everything," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. "Other than a couple busted plays in the second half, I think we did. Sam and Victor (Desmond) did a great job out (on the perimeter), and if they got the ball to the side, Gavin (McGrath) was there to clean it up.
"I also thought Michael Skemp was phenomenal on defense in this game."
Onalaska pulled away with an initial burst that included 3-pointers from Kick and sophomore Nick Odom. Tomah made its final field goal of the first half to get within 17-10 with 7:30 remaining, and the Hilltoppers outscored them 18-5 from there for a 32-15 halftime advantage.
Onalaska's second-half lead never dipped below 15 points.
Derousseau, who entered the game averaging 14.7 points per game, fouled out with 7:20 left and was held to four points. Senior Carson Lindauer, who was averaging 14.2 ppg, had 10, but was scoreless in the first half.
"We were aggressive," Kowal said. "I think our aggression led to them not being able to do what they wanted to do at all offensively."
Odom and McGrath scored 13 points each to lead the Hilltoppers, who ran their conference winning streak against the Timberwolves to six games. Desmond added nine and Kick eight.
