WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball--Onalaska clamps down on Tomah

TOMAH — They found their spots, just inches from their defensive assignments, and locked in.

Members of the Onalaska High School boys basketball team moved their feet, kept their hands active and — most importantly — worked together from the first possession to the last against Tomah on Monday night.

And while the Timberwolves entered with eight wins in nine games, they couldn't build any kind of flow as the Hilltoppers left town with a 52-32 MVC victory.

"We put an emphasis on pressuring them the whole game," Onalaska senior Sam Kick said. "We wanted to pressure them coming up the court, and we wanted to pressure them in the half-court setting.

"We wanted to make them uncomfortable and give them the chance to make mistakes."

The Timberwolves (8-2, 2-1) feel behind early and displayed little consistency with the ball as Onalaska (3-0, 1-0) pulled away.

Tomah, accustomed to making six 3-pointers per game, had three, and the first one didn't fall until 15 minutes, 27 seconds remained in the game, and it only cut its deficit to 15 points.