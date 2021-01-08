WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball--Onalaska uses big first half to beat Holmen

Odom, a sophomore, took three charges and was another key component to Onalaska controlling the pace of the game. His steal and layup after the initial run gave the Hilltoppers a 26-8 lead.

"He had the charges, and I think he poked two or three passes out of the post, too," Kowal said of Odom. "He's had a really good week for us,

"He scored points when we needed him to do that against Tomah, and he was rock solid defensively tonight."

Onalaska was led by freshman Isaac Skemp's 14 points. Desmond added 12, Kick 10 and Gamoke nine in another balanced scoring performance. Skemp made four of Onalaska's eight 3-pointers, and Gamoke added three.

Holmen was much more effective in the second half as it cut into the 37-15 halftime deficit it faced.

Senior Cole Kalander scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half and had the Vikings within 46-29 when he nailed a 3-pointer with 11:16 on the clock.

But Onalaska answered with two McGrath free throws, Skemp hit a runner in the lane, and the lead quickly expanded.

The Hilltoppers also responded the way Kowal wanted in playing for the second day in a row. Onalaska beat Sparta 78-42 on Thursday but lost junior Michael Skemp to an injury.