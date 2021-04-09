WATCH NOW: High school football--La Crosse Logan scores shutout for first win

Wieland finished off Logan's first rally — a 69-yarder that lasted 10 plays — by scoring from the 10, and Phillips got in the act after a terrible North punt traveled 6 yards and gave the Rangers a first down at the North 17. Phillips took to handoffs from Waite after that punt and gained 14 yards on the first one and the final 3 on the second to give Logan a quick 12-0 lead.

The bad punt was set up by a tackle behind the line of scrimmage on second down by Jonah Gruen and quarterback pressure on third down by Cooper Paisley.

The stand set the tone for a team that allowed the Huskies to gain 17 yards in the first half.

"We just went out and put the hammer down," Paisley said. "We had some penalties slow us down a little, but we got through them.

"A big part of this game was gap defense and containing the run, and I thought everyone did an outstanding job of that."

The Huskies ended up with 85 total yards and didn't gain their second first down — by run or pass — until a fake punt early in the second quarter.