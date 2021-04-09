WATCH NOW: High school football--La Crosse Logan scores shutout for first win

The Logan High School football team found many things it had been searching for after Friday's nonconference game against Eau Claire North kicked off.
The Rangers discovered a consistent running game that made life much easier on quarterback Josh Waite and an aggressive defensive push that they used to make life much tougher on the Huskies.
Matching both of those things with a very good start led Logan to the biggest thing on its list — a victory.
The Rangers scored two first-quarter touchdowns on their way to a 26-0 win over North that led to a series of genuine celebrations at Swanson Field for a team that waited more than a year between victories.
"Maybe we kind of formed an identity tonight," said Logan coach Casey Knoble, whose team has played three games since ending the 2019 season with a 30-7 win over Tomah. "We showed a real understanding of what we're trying to do here, and that was great for us to see."
The Rangers (1-2) put together long drives and took advantage of mistakes when the Huskies (0-3) made them on the way to losing their 46th straight game.
North last won by posting a 53-43 win over the Rangers at Carson Park in Eau Claire on Aug. 28, 2015. Logan wanted no part in helping that streak end on Friday.
Senior Trent Wieland rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown, and senior Dareales Phillips added 93 and a touchdown as the Rangers rushed for 258 yards.
Wieland finished off Logan's first rally — a 69-yarder that lasted 10 plays — by scoring from the 10, and Phillips got in the act after a terrible North punt traveled 6 yards and gave the Rangers a first down at the North 17. Phillips took to handoffs from Waite after that punt and gained 14 yards on the first one and the final 3 on the second to give Logan a quick 12-0 lead.
The bad punt was set up by a tackle behind the line of scrimmage on second down by Jonah Gruen and quarterback pressure on third down by Cooper Paisley.
The stand set the tone for a team that allowed the Huskies to gain 17 yards in the first half.
"We just went out and put the hammer down," Paisley said. "We had some penalties slow us down a little, but we got through them.
"A big part of this game was gap defense and containing the run, and I thought everyone did an outstanding job of that."
The Huskies ended up with 85 total yards and didn't gain their second first down — by run or pass — until a fake punt early in the second quarter.
The most impressive touchdown came on a pass from Waite to Ryan Bye on a fourth-and-7 snap from the North 27 during the second quarter. Bye slipped behind a couple of defenders, and Waite dropped it right where it was needed for Bye to pull it in.
"I was rolling out to my right, and (a defender) comes screaming off the edge," Waite said. "I stepped up, looked right at him and just tried to give him a chance. He made a great play to catch it."
That touchdown gave the Rangers a 20-0 lead, and sophomore Elijah Reynolds added a 32-yard touchdown run on Logan's first possession of the third quarter.
Waite was 5-for-14 for 92 yards, the touchdown and one interception. Teammate Martell Owens nullified that interception with one of his own on the final play of the third quarter, and Mason Sather recovered a fumble in the second.
"This was a big step, and I didn't know we'd dominate them the way we did," Knoble said. "I am really proud of our kids the the way they came out and played tonight."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX