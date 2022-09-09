WATCH NOW: High school football—La Crescent-Hokah wins first game in nearly five years

LA CRESCENT — Students and staff at La Crescent-Hokah High School have experienced a lot of things in the 1,792 days before Friday night, but a Lancers' varsity football win wasn’t one of them.

New head coach Terry Donovan got a Gatorade bath and players called the student section onto the field to celebrate alongside them after the Lancers secured a 41-16 victory over the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars.

The Lancers suspended their varsity football program for 2019 and 2020 and entered Friday with a 21-game losing streak. Donovan may be in his first season with the Lancers — heading up the program after 14 seasons with Kasson-Mantorville — but the significance isn’t lost on him.

“It sure got to be a long game out there,” Donovan said. “We weren’t as clean as we wanted to be and hoped to put it away a little earlier but our guys kept fighting, scratching and clawing. They’ve worked hard all fall and all summer for this moment. I feel really, really happy for these kids.”

Senior wide receiver Carter Todd finished with six catches, 101 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. Todd was on the team last season when the Lancers went 0-9 and said his decision to stay on when Coach Donovan arrived was one of his best.

“First win in five years,” Todd said. “I don’t even know what to say about it. I’m so excited for these guys, I’m glad they could all be a part of it. It’s history that’s going to live on forever….This is crazy. To be honest, I wasn’t even going to play football this year. Coach Donovan and (Athletic Director) Eriah Hayes got me to play and I’m so glad. It’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Things couldn’t have started out worse for the Lancers (1-1, 1-0) with Cougars senior Connor Preston returning the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.

Lancers senior Noah Bjerke-Wieser was active in the second quarter, scoring a 16-yard touchdown on a pass from junior quarterback AJ Donovan to tie the game. With 5:55 left until halftime, Bjerke-Wieser recovered a fumble by the Cougars and returned it 56 yards for a go-ahead score.

After a 31-yard touchdown catch by Todd made it 28-7 Lancers, Bjerke-Wieser recorded his first of two interceptions before the halftime break.

La Crescent-Hokah added three rushing touchdowns in the second half by senior running back Logan DeBoer, senior wide receiver Mason Einerwold and the quarterback Donovan. Outside of Todd’s performance, Donovan saw plenty of playmakers on his offense.

“Logan DeBoer was picking up first downs when we needed them on a couple drives,” coach Donovan said. “Defensively, obviously Noah made some great plays. Mason Einerwold was all over the field making stuff happen.”

The Lancers totaled 171 rushing yards, led by DeBoer’s 72 yards on 17 carries. Donovan credited improvement on his offensive line for a solid rushing attack.

“Our offensive line played pretty good,” Donovan said. “We were way better than we were last week. Dusty Grattan, Cole Becker and Noah Gierok were inside and they handled their guys really well. Jacob Galster and D’Ontai Brocks were our tackles and they played really well tonight.”

Donovan said prior to their season opener that he was told by area coaches about how La Crescent-Hokah had a “hidden gem” of a football program. The Lancers may have the monkey of their back in terms of a win, but Donovan said the team has room to come out even better next Friday when they face Lake City.

“Hopefully now we get over that hump, take a step towards that next level and start to do it every week,” Donovan said. “Hopefully we can come back next week and match the effort, clean things up a bit and be a little bit better.”