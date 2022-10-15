WATCH NOW: High school football—La Crosse Central beats Logan to claim Ark of Victory

On one end of Swanson Field on Friday night, some Logan High School football players sat with helmets on long after the final seconds of their season ticked off the clock.

On the other end, Central celebrated their 34-26 victory over the Rangers to win the Ark of Victory crosstown matchup and keep postseason hopes alive.

Among those emotional for the RiverHawks (4-5 overall, 3-4 in conference) was junior linebacker Antonie Hardie, who forced one of two fourth-quarter turnovers.

“I love my seniors,” Hardie said. “I play football because it’s bigger than me. I play for everyone else and we all play to win. We got the job done.”

After weeks of frustrating losses, the RiverHawks regular season ends with two straight victories and a win over their rivals. Their reward is a chance to potentially make their way into the WIAA playoffs if there aren’t enough teams with winning conference records.

“This is just the efforts of the players and their fruition of it all,” Central coach Mitch Olson said on his team. “It’s a very coachable group and a hardworking group. This is just their hard work paying off so I’m incredible happy for these kids and happy for this side of La Crosse that the Ark is staying at Central.”

After five lead changes throughout the game, Central took the lead with 6:03 remaining on a 22-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jude Alvarado. On the next play from scrimmage, Hardie forced a fumble on a run by Logan senior Eli Reynolds. The ball was recovered by junior defensive back Zack George to setup a short field.

“My first half I didn’t play up to my potential,” Hardie said. “I’m supposed to be a leader to my team but I was whining a lot. In the second half, I knew I had to make big plays. I knew he was tired because he couldn’t bounce it outside on anything, so I tried to punch the ball and it came out.”

Stamina is part of what Logan coach Casey Knoble pointed to as part of why the Rangers (3-6, 2-5) have struggled in late game situations this season. With the loss, Logan is eliminated from a potential postseason berth.

“I’m not sure if over the course of the year it’s been fatigue or what,” Knoble said. “We’ve lost three close games in the fourth quarter that sent us from 6-3 to 3-6 real quick. Sometimes, we get a little dicey with the ball late in games, too. We got to get more players out basically so we’re not so fatigued.

Sophomore running back Gavin Shepard scored his third touchdown of the game with 3:52 left, but a blocked extra-point kept Logan’s hopes alive. After converting a fourth down in Central territory, junior quarterback Johnny Leaver was intercepted by senior defensive back Boston Brindley.

“It’s a different game if we’re not able to force a couple of turnovers,” Olson said. “We faced a really good, really physical team and we were lucky to have the ball bounce our way a couple of times.”

Pinned in the shadow of their own end zone following Brindley’s interception, Shepard put the game away with a 50 yard run into Logan territory before the RiverHawks kneeled out the remaining time. Shepard ran the ball 18 times for 142 yards.

“Really most of it is the offensive line with all the seniors in there,” Shepard said. “They really worked their tails off all season just working in the trenches. All I’m doing is running the ball, they’re picking up people down the field and everywhere.”

On top of his interception, Brindley had Central’s first points of the second half with a 76-yard touchdown catch from senior quarterback Mason Elston. Elston went 12-for-14 passing for 191 yards.

Reynolds had the opening touchdown of the game with an 11-yard run and finished the game with 152 all-purpose yards. After Reynolds’ score, Central kept Logan to two field goals in the first half. Shepard scored a touchdown with six seconds left in the first half to lead 14-13 at the break.

Leaver threw for 93 yards, including a touchdown pass to senior tight end Scott Grossbach to open the second half scoring. Leaver added a three-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter.