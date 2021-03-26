WATCH NOW: High school football: La Crosse Central comes from behind to beat Eau Claire Memorial

Ethan Shepard thought he might get another opportunity at an interception.
The Central High School junior linebacker just missed on one when Eau Claire Memorial’s Brice Wingad connected with Marco Ebeling on a slant late in the fourth quarter, and Shepard figured it wouldn't be long before the Old Abes came back to their go-to route combination.
Three plays later, they did.
Shepard was spying Wingad and made his move as soon as the quarterback eyed his receiver. Shepard wasn’t there to jump the route, but senior linebacker Andrew Johnson broke up the pass, which fell into the arms of a diving Shepard.
“I ran straight there because they like to throw that slant,” Shepard said. “... He threw it behind me, and Drew tipped it up. I just saw it, and I just went for it. I just lunged right at it.”
“I didn’t find out we got a pick until I got back to the sideline,” Johnson added. “Everybody was going crazy.”
The RiverHawks’ defense gave up a number of big plays, but it made bigger ones down the stretch. That allowed junior quarterback Mason Herlitzke to lead a double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback for a 43-33 victory in Thursday night’s season opener at Swanson Field.
“They made big plays so we could make big plays,” Herlitzke said of Central’s defense. “A lot of credit to the defense tonight.”
Herlitzke made the most of his first start and finished three scoring drives in the fourth quarter as the RiverHawks (1-0) overcame a 33-20 deficit with just over eight minutes to play. Although he was responsible for three turnovers, Herlitzke completed 22 of his 33 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns while adding 221 yards and three more scores on the ground.
The defense, though, played a key role in Central’s comeback.
The RiverHawks allowed Eau Claire Memorial (0-1) to pile up 306 yards of offense, but 124 of those came on three plays. The Old Abes found the end zone on their first three possessions, but Central’s defense found its footing and gave up only one score the rest of the way.
The RiverHawks also came away with five turnovers, two of which came in the final minutes.
“I just like the aggressiveness of our defense so far — that I’ve seen tonight and throughout the first two weeks of practice,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “We forced some turnovers tonight, which is a big thing.
“We’ve got to be able to stop the run, and then we’ve got to force turnovers. If we can do those two things, I’m telling you, we’re going to be a dangerous team.”
Servais certainly got a glimpse of that in the fourth quarter, as the playmaking ability of both the defense and Herlitzke came to life.
On the RiverHawks’ second possession of the second half, Herlitzke threw a pick-six, which put Eau Claire Memorial up 33-20 with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter. But he seemed unfazed by the mistake when he retook the field.
Herlitzke found junior Cole Lapp, then junior Quinn Servais, then Lapp again as Central quickly moved the ball to the Old Abes’ 35-yard line. Herlitzke then picked up three yards on his own before connecting with junior Porter Pretasky over the middle of the field for a 15-yard touchdown.
The RiverHawks went 67 yards in less than two minutes for the score, which brought them within 33-28 with 6:31 to play.
“I just know I’ve got to keep my head up,” Herlitzke said of his mentality after the pick-six. “Those boys lean on me; I lean on them. I’ve really got to give credit to Porter. Porter pulled my head up. He told me, ‘We’re coming back, we’re getting this done.’”
The defense, too, did its part in making that a reality.
On the ensuing possession, Central didn’t allow Old Abes junior running back Reese Woerner — who ripped off a 42-yard run his last time on the field — to gain positive yardage on two carries and forced an incompletion.
Herlitzke then orchestrated another scoring drive, this one totaling 58 yards and capped by a 27-yard pass to Pretasky to give the RiverHawks a 36-33 lead with 2:47 left.
Pretasky caught five passes for 59 yards and three touchdowns. Servais added nine catches for 61 yards.
Central’s defense was tested on the next possession, as Eau Claire Memorial converted a fourth-and-5 and neared the 50. But Johnson and Shepard combined to help give the ball back to the RiverHawks.
“They changed the mood of the game,” Johnson said of Central’s back-to-back stops in the fourth quarter. “We were kind of down, we were kind of feeling out, and then the defense made some stops and made some big plays.”
The RiverHawks faced a fourth-and-2 on the ensuing drive as the Old Abes used up all of their timeouts, but Herlitzke found a crease and raced 44 yards for a touchdown to put the game away.
It was quite the turnaround for Central after a rocky start.
The RiverHawks had tied things up at 6 on a short TD run by Herlitzke, but two big plays — a 54-yard run by Wingad and a 28-yard run by Woerner — set up two quick scores for Eau Claire Memorial, which grabbed a 21-6 lead early in the second quarter.
After Central cut that lead to 21-14 with 2:12 left before half via Herlitzke’s first touchdown pass to Pretasky, it had an opportunity to tie the game heading into the locker room.
RiverHawks junior linebacker Hunter Hess recovered a Wingad fumble, and Central took over on the Old Abes’ 46. The RiverHawks entered the red zone on a 29-yard run by Herlitzke, but Central was called for three penalties on its next four snaps before Herlitzke threw an interception.
Eau Claire Memorial gave the ball back two plays later on another Wingad fumble, but the RiverHawks couldn’t capitalize despite having the first-and-goal from the 4. Herlitzke took a designed quarterback run but was met at the 1 and fumbled into the end zone, and the Old Abes recovered.
“That was insane. It was three turnovers in probably 20 seconds,” Herltizke said. “I’ve got to be better in that aspect. I’ve got to take care of the ball. I’m going to be better with that.
“But we went into halftime (with our) heads up. Heads were up. We were ready to come out and win the second half.”
Central will look to build on its win when it plays Holmen next week.