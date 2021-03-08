WATCH NOW: High school football: La Crosse Logan excited to be back on gridiron for first official practice since end of 2019

“I can’t complain about what (the season) is,” Paisley said. “Everybody’s excited to be here; I don’t know anyone who doesn’t.”

Senior Jack McHugh-Sake is one player on which the Rangers will rely heavily this season on both side of the ball. He caught three touchdown passes and had three interceptions as a junior.

He then went through an awkward recruiting process without a fall season of plays to show prospective coaches. McHugh-Sake will play tight end for Division II Southwest Minnesota State after doing all he could in summer camps to capture attention.

“I wanted to wait until after my (senior) football season to make my decision because I wanted to get as many schools as possible to look at me,” the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder said. “I went as many (NSIC) football camps as I could in the summer, and it was kind of frustrating to not be able to show teams what I did after that, but it worked out for me.”

Knoble said he was just happy to be on the field Monday after the anticipation that led up to it. The coach didn’t push practice time in the offseason due to his players’ commitments to winter teams.