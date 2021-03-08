WATCH NOW: High school football: La Crosse Logan excited to be back on gridiron for first official practice since end of 2019

The two-hour practice was winding down and Logan High School football coach Casey Knoble called for his defense to join the offense in the middle of Swanson Field.
They lined up against each other for roughly a dozen snaps, and each play was punctuated by a scream from senior Cooper Paisley.
“Yeahhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!” he yelled each time a play ended Monday morning.
It both showed his excitement for being on a football field again and encouraged his teammates to share that excitement. Other players followed their captain’s lead and turned up the volume on a day they’d been anticipating for more than a year.
“I’m glad to be back,” Paisley said after the first official practice for an alternate season came to an end. “I’ve been waiting to go since the end of junior year.”
Paisley’s junior season ended with a 30-7 victory over Tomah on Oct. 18, 2019.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the School District of La Crosse’s stance on on how to best navigate it, Paisley waited 506 days between his most recent game and the practice that followed it.
Sure, there has been some time in the weight room, and the Rangers were allowed to gear up for the alternate season with 15 practices to use in recent months.
But Knoble opted not to move forward with more than a few of those practices, and that gave Monday a true beginning-of-season feel ... right down to the weather.
“It kind of feels like an August morning,” Knoble said with a smile. “We have 60 degrees in the morning, and it’s like we are getting ready for a season any other year.”
Players and coaches likely thought they’d start things in the gym instead of on a football field with the opening date being March 8, but Mother Nature cooperated for the 10 local teams beginning seasons on Monday.
Logan, Central, Holmen and Sparta are MVC teams with alternate schedules, and they are joined by Arcadia, G-E-T and Black River Falls from the Coulee Conference. The entire Scenic Bluffs Conference — minus Hillsboro — is also competing in a season that will begin the last week of March and run through the third week of April for some teams and into May for others.
The Rangers will play a varied five-game schedule with four of them at Swanson Field. Logan’s lone road trip will be a long one, though — a game at Superior on April 17. Three of the Rangers’ games will be on Friday with one Thursday kickoff and one Saturday contest.
Players seemed convinced Monday that this could — to an extent — have the feel of a normal regular season. What it comes down to is players and coaches trying to make it that or as close to that as possible.
“I can’t complain about what (the season) is,” Paisley said. “Everybody’s excited to be here; I don’t know anyone who doesn’t.”
Senior Jack McHugh-Sake is one player on which the Rangers will rely heavily this season on both side of the ball. He caught three touchdown passes and had three interceptions as a junior.
He then went through an awkward recruiting process without a fall season of plays to show prospective coaches. McHugh-Sake will play tight end for Division II Southwest Minnesota State after doing all he could in summer camps to capture attention.
“I wanted to wait until after my (senior) football season to make my decision because I wanted to get as many schools as possible to look at me,” the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder said. “I went as many (NSIC) football camps as I could in the summer, and it was kind of frustrating to not be able to show teams what I did after that, but it worked out for me.”
Knoble said he was just happy to be on the field Monday after the anticipation that led up to it. The coach didn’t push practice time in the offseason due to his players’ commitments to winter teams.
He also wanted his players to have adequate time in the weight room to both get ready for the season and establish a routine that could be continued. From there, it was trying to find some special things to throw in during a unique season.
Knoble thinks the last week is the best perk that can be provided.
“We went out of our way to make sure the last game was against Central and for the Ark (Of Victory),” Knoble said of the April 23 game. “That will be the last game of our seniors’ careers, both here and at Central, and we thought that was a good sendoff for them.
“Other than that, we’re looking it as a special season just because we can have it.”