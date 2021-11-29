WATCH NOW: High school girls basketball—Brittney Mislivecek scores 39 as La Crosse Central blows out Black River Falls

Brittney Mislivecek's first shot — a 3-point attempt from the right wing — was just a little long and bounced out off the back of the rim. But it didn't take long for the Central High School girls basketball junior guard to find her rhythm.

She hit a jumper from near the left elbow after an offensive rebound and quickly followed by finishing a transition layup after a steal. She then buried a transition 3 from the left wing and again finished a layup after a RiverHawks steal.

That nine-point burst gave Central an early nine-point advantage over visiting Black River Falls, and Mislivecek was just getting started.

Mislivecek poured in a career-high 39 points — 29 of which came in the first half — while the RiverHawks' defense overwhelmed the Tigers en route to a 72-10 nonconference victory at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Monday night.

"All credit to my teammates. They set screens, got me open," said Mislivecek, who made four 3-pointers. "When we just move the ball, our offense is where it's at."

It was the defense, though, that set the tone for Central (2-2).

After Mislivecek's nine quick points, senior guard Lily Wehrs finished in the lane to push the RiverHawks' lead to 11-0 with about 15 minutes left in the first half.

Black River Falls (0-3) got on the board with buckets from sophomore Rylee Prestwood and senior Makayla Nortman, but Central held the Tigers scoreless for the final 12 minutes, 57 seconds of the first half.

The RiverHawks applied constant pressure, whether in man-to-man or zone, and created turnover after turnover with their full-court press. Even in the half court, Central didn't give Black River Falls many easy looks inside the arc.

"We've always talked (about how) we're best when we play solid 'D,'" Wehrs said. "We just got going. We knew that we could press, and Brittney is really good at anticipating and getting those steals.

"Our defense turns into our offense, which really helped us tonight."

And Mislivecek was on the other end of it more often than not.

After senior Macy Cagle knocked down a triple from the right wing, Mislivecek added one of her own from the left wing. She finished off three more steals with layups in the first half, hit two pull-up jumpers in the lane and beat the first-half buzzer with another 3 from the left wing to put the RiverHawks up 46-4 at the break.

"The combination of things, I think, overall. Mixing it up," Central coach Quartell Roberson said of how he's seen Mislivecek's game grow. "As a freshman, she was more just shooting — we had other guards. She would attack every once in a while, get a layup here and there.

"But now, she's playing on all three phases of the game — from behind the line, from mid-range and getting to the rim."

Mislivecek added five quick points early in the second half with a layup after yet another steal and her final 3-pointer, but her scoring slowed down from there as the RiverHawks eased up their pressure.

Still, she stayed involved by dishing out assists to her teammates. Senior Cora Hansen finished with 10 points, and Wehrs added nine.

"We did some good things, some things I hadn't seen us do," Roberson said. "Our ball movement was pretty good this game. Obviously, Brittney being hot really helped. But we saw more people get involved in the game this game, which we hadn't seen in the first three games."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

