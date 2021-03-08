WATCH NOW: High school girls basketball: Cotter sprints past Caledonia for division title

WINONA — What a difference a few days make.

Just three days after seeing their 10-game win streak snapped in an eight-point loss to rival Caledonia that set up a de facto Three Rivers Conference East Division championship game between their rival on Monday night, the Cotter girls basketball came out with a chip on their shoulder and the results speak for themselves.

Behind a revitalized defensive effort and some stellar play from junior Megan Morgan, the Ramblers scored 29 of the game's first 35 points en route to clinching the Three Rivers East Division title with a 71-44 win over Caledonia Monday night at the John Nett Rec Center.

"We had a film session today, an hour of shoot-around, did another walk-through right before the game, so we were as prepared as we have been all season," coach Pat Bowlin said. "We spent a lot of times watching film the past few days just to find out what we could have done better. Everything we needed to check off, we were able to do tonight."