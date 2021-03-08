WATCH NOW: High school girls basketball: Cotter sprints past Caledonia for division title

WINONA — What a difference a few days make.
Just three days after seeing their 10-game win streak snapped in an eight-point loss to rival Caledonia that set up a de facto Three Rivers Conference East Division championship game between their rival on Monday night, the Cotter girls basketball came out with a chip on their shoulder and the results speak for themselves.
Behind a revitalized defensive effort and some stellar play from junior Megan Morgan, the Ramblers scored 29 of the game's first 35 points en route to clinching the Three Rivers East Division title with a 71-44 win over Caledonia Monday night at the John Nett Rec Center.
"We had a film session today, an hour of shoot-around, did another walk-through right before the game, so we were as prepared as we have been all season," coach Pat Bowlin said. "We spent a lot of times watching film the past few days just to find out what we could have done better. Everything we needed to check off, we were able to do tonight."
One of those points of emphasis for the Ramblers was being better with their full court press. Bowlin said Caledonia had too many open looks on Friday night and was disappointed in the Ramblers' full-court press defense, admitting Caledonia had at least seven or eight baskets against the press. On Monday, they tweaked their press a little bit with it looking like a 3-2 or a 1-2-2 full-court trap defense that would fall back into an aggressive man-to-man defense. It made life miserable at times for the Warriors (11-4, 9-3) — especially in the first half. Caledonia didn't reach the double-digit mark until there was less than four minutes left in the first half.
"We just played unbelievable tonight," Bowlin said. "That was one of the finest first halves in a game that I have ever coached. We just did everything right."
The Ramblers made six of their nine 3-pointers in the first half to help give Cotter a 42-13 halftime lead. Morgan outscored Caledonia by herself, scoring 14 points in the opening 18 minutes.
"We just didn't make shots," Caledonia coach Scott Sorenson said. "We make shots we are going to be with them. That's going to affect our press break. If we are making shots and they are back on their heels they aren't going to be as aggressive. But when they smell blood, they are going to come after it.
"... When you play soft, that's what's going to happen."
As a team, the Ramblers finished with 13 steals as a team led by Morgan, who finished with six followed by Olivia Gardner with five. The Ramblers led by as much as 32 in the second half.
"For us it always starts with our defense," Bowlin said. "That gets our offense going. We just had a lot of good performances tonight. Truthfully, Friday we just didn't have a lot of people play well. Tonight, everyone played well. The starting five played really well, as did the bench. That was another mistake I made on Friday. Kids were fresher, I wore them down a little bit on Friday. I trusted the bench today and it definitely paid off.
"We didn't lose anything when they came into the game."
The six steals were a part of a great all-around game for Morgan. The junior collected a career-high 14 rebounds to go along with five assists and a game-high 21 points. She came into the night needing 23 to reach the 1,000 point club, but Caledonia doubled her the final three minutes to prevent her from scoring.
"It would have been the perfect ending, but we just couldn't get there," Bowlin said. "In retrospect, I wish I would have held her out with four minutes left. I felt conflicted. It would have been nice to get her 1,000th tonight, but she will get it Thursday."
Gardner finished with 14, while Sofia Sandcork made three 3s on her way to 13 points. Allyssa Williams chipped in nine and Ellie Macal scored eight for the Ramblers. Ava Privet scored all of her 11 points in the second half to lead Caledonia.