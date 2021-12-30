WATCH NOW: High school girls basketball—La Crosse Aquinas hands West Salem its first loss

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team gave Aquinas all it could handle.

The Panthers made seven 3-pointers in the first half, including two apiece from seniors Taneea Henderson and Ally Gilster. They switched up defenses and did well keeping St. Louis commit Macy Donarski out of the lane, which helped them grab a nine-point lead in the middle of the first half.

And even as Aquinas threatened to take control after chipping away at its deficit, West Salem junior Anna McConkey almost single-handedly kept things close in the second half.

But the Blugolds' defense and 3-point shooting — two of their staples — down the stretch helped them earn a significant 57-50 nonconference victory on Thursday.

"I'm so thankful we got a win here," said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose team is the first to beat the Panthers this season. "Like I said, (West Salem is) a team that could run the table now and win the rest of the way out and end up in a sectional final, so we're super happy about that.

"Ideally, we can learn from this. Because, defensively, we can't be as shabby as we were in the first half if we want to win big games."

Indeed, the Panthers (11-1) were able to get open looks early and often. Junior Genevieve Norman, senior Ella Jordan and Henderson all made 3-pointers in the game's first six minutes, and Gilster made a pair of triples as part of a 13-2 run that gave West Salem a 21-12 lead with 6 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half.

The Blugolds (8-2), though, quickly pulled back within four points after sophomore Danica Silcox scored on a baseline out-of-bounds play and classmate Maddie Murphy knocked down a 3 from the right corner.

Senior guard Jacy Weisbrod, who finished with a game-high 25 points, got in on the action with a pair of triples late in the first half, but Henderson and McConkey made 3s of their own to keep the Panthers in front 31-29 at the half.

"The first half, they killed us," Donarski said. "They banged in 10 3s, seven of them in the first half. Good gravy. And we pride ourselves in our defense — yikes."

But that defense was much better in the second half.

Henderson and Jordan — two of West Salem's more dynamic players — scored eight and five points, respectively, in the first half but were scoreless after the break.

"They were just face-guarding, full denial," Panthers coach Matt Quick said. "And we didn't handle it real well, credit to their defense."

"I think just the willingness of some of our kids to just completely deny their best kids the whole entire game is something really special," Macy Donarski added while specifically naming Murphy and Silcox. "It just shows the culture of our team and how we'll do anything for each other."

Aquinas took advantage by opening the second half with a 9-3 run to take the lead before McConkey tied the game at 38-all with a jumper and a putback after an offensive rebound.

McConkey, who scored West Salem's first eight points of the second half, finished with a team-high 13 points, while freshman Megan Johnson added 12 points.

But Weisbrod started to take over from there.

The Northern Colorado commit answered McConkey's putback with a 3 from the right corner, knocked down a step-back 3 from near the top of the key and followed a Shea Bahr triple with another one as the Blugolds' lead grew to 52-44 with 3:20 to play.

Weisbrod made six of her eight 3-point attempts and added 10 rebounds and four steals.

"I feel like Jacy was able to create some 3s that I'm like, 'Woah, that's a tough, contested shot.' And she buried those," Dave Donarski said. "Those are a credit to how hard she worked."

Johnson made two 3-pointers in the final minute to bring the Panthers back within five points, but Macy Donarski — who finished with 10 points, nine assists and five steals — controlled the pace down the stretch and made four free throws to seal Aquinas' win.

The Blugolds will look to build on their win when they host Sparta on Tuesday, while the Panthers play at Prairie du Chien on Tuesday. And both teams hope having played such a quality opponent on Thursday will benefit them as the season progresses.

"I think it shows the difference of outcomes when we really apply pressure on defense, compared to the first half when it wasn't as solid," Macy Donarski said. "So I think coming out of this, we're able to see that we need both halves of great defense."

"That's one reason we scheduled this," Quick said. "We want to learn a little bit more about ourselves, going up against the best teams, so as we get into the second half of our schedule and tournament play, we're more prepared."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

