WATCH NOW: High school sports: La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan begin winter practices

All four coaches said they attempted to take advantage of virtual practices as soon as they were allowed. Girls teams started on Nov. 16, and the boys followed on Nov. 23.

Some local teams were given the green light to file into gymnasiums and start in-person practices on those dates, but no one at Central or Logan was.

It turned into a wait that wasn't fun for anyone.

"I have to give credit to my friend, (Viterbo University athletic director) Barry Fried, who said we have to try and win the waiting game," Central boys coach Todd Fergot said. "Finally, the wait is over, and we go forward from here."

The wait included plenty of Zoom practices for each team. Coaches said they used the time to create workouts that could work for everyone.

Some coaches gave instruction from their basements and others from the school gymnasiums. Fergot said he spent plenty of time in his driveway engaging his players, who will have to take the court and be ready to compete with some teams that have played as many as 10 games.

"I look at it like we are going to be fresh while they might be hitting a wall," Roberson said. "We are going to be ready to go."