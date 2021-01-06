WATCH NOW: High school sports: La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan begin winter practices

One school waited 308 days and the other 299, but basketball courts were finally filled Wednesday afternoon at Central and Logan high schools.
The Red Raiders had done nothing competitive since their boys basketball team beat Onalaska in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal on March 12.
The Rangers stood idle since their boys basketball team was knocked out of regional play by Menomonie on March 3.
No spring sports or fall sports followed when the COVID-19 pandemic entered the picture, and whether or not winter sports would resume was a question everyone had.
"I honestly thought we would not play a game this season," Logan boys coach Sam Zwieg said. "But here we are. We're back, and I couldn't be happier for the kids and the whole program for getting the chance to do this."
Winter sports teams at Central and Logan celebrated the first day of practice on Wednesday and accelerated their paths toward a limited season that begins next week and ends in the middle of February.
The length of the season, however, doesn't matter much to the coach or players. The fact that there is a season is what's important.
"This is my passion," Central girls coach Quartell Roberson said, "so I'm really excited just to be out here with the team."
All four coaches said they attempted to take advantage of virtual practices as soon as they were allowed. Girls teams started on Nov. 16, and the boys followed on Nov. 23.
Some local teams were given the green light to file into gymnasiums and start in-person practices on those dates, but no one at Central or Logan was.
It turned into a wait that wasn't fun for anyone.
"I have to give credit to my friend, (Viterbo University athletic director) Barry Fried, who said we have to try and win the waiting game," Central boys coach Todd Fergot said. "Finally, the wait is over, and we go forward from here."
The wait included plenty of Zoom practices for each team. Coaches said they used the time to create workouts that could work for everyone.
Some coaches gave instruction from their basements and others from the school gymnasiums. Fergot said he spent plenty of time in his driveway engaging his players, who will have to take the court and be ready to compete with some teams that have played as many as 10 games.
"I look at it like we are going to be fresh while they might be hitting a wall," Roberson said. "We are going to be ready to go."
Logan's girls had plenty of energy going at their practice, and coach Abby Wiedman was happy about that.
"Everyone's excited to be here because it's been so long," she said. "I'm happy because I am seeing great energy today, and that shows how important this for all of us.
"We've been doing cardio workouts on Zoom and giving them basketball workouts on their own and some classroom time, but this is different. There are things you can't do unless you are together in a gym."
The Red Raiders and Rangers will begin the season by playing each other on Jan. 14. Central will host Logan in a 6:15 p.m. girls game, and Logan will host Central in a 6:15 p.m. boys game.
Attendance will be limited to essential personnel and the allowance of two family members per player.
