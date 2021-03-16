WATCH NOW: High school volleyball--La Crosse Central beats Superior, La Crosse Logan in triangular

Central High School sophomore Lauren Buley jumped up and pounded another volleyball across the net and onto the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium floor.
As the ball hit the ground, RiverHawks coach Haley Williams took a step, wound up and threw a celebratory punch through the air.
Buley's kill didn't win the match, but it was a solid indicator that Central had control Logan in the final set of the final match of a Tuesday triangular that also included Superior.
Buley had a team-high 16 kills to provide just one highlight in a 17-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Rangers.
Central walked away from its home court with a 5-0 record after beginning the day with a 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 victory over the Spartans.
"My word for this team is resilient," said Williams, who is in her first season as the team's coach. "They never back down. We have lost the first set in our last four matches, but we've come back to win them all.
Then she chuckled.
"That's a good thing," Williams said, "but I think we have to find a way to get a better start."
The RiverHawks didn't put Logan (2-3) away easily. All four sets went back and forth, but Central's balance won out with ferocious play at the net by Buley, Nicole Paulson and Libby Mickelson.
Buley and Paulson were fed at the net repeatedly, and just when everyone expected a ball to go one of those two ways, Mickelson was there to make the play.
Freshman Ava Dettwiler was there for the Rangers from start to finish, and the last of her 11 kills got them within 16-14 in the fourth set.
Sophomore Ellie Buxton followed that point with a kill before Bruley wound up for hers, forced a timeout and lit up her team's bench. Buxton and Bruley started a 6-1 run that gave Central control the rest of the way.
Logan coach Jessa Ellenbecker thought her team got a little fatigued after going four sets with Superior before immediately starting up again to play the RiverHawks.
"I think fatigue hit them hard, and they couldn't come back from it," Ellenbecker said of her Rangers. "It's really tough to go back to back. We've talked about this the last two weeks, and they knew they'd really have to have to push hard tonight (to win). It just didn't happen."
Senior Avery Werner added five digs and a team-high 22 assists for Logan (2-3), while senior teammate Lauren Boge had 15 digs.
Dettwiler had 14 kills and nine blocks, senior Chariell Butler 12 kills and Boge 11 digs as Logan started its evening with a 26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 25-23 win over the Spartans.
Paulson added 15 kills, Mickleson eight kills and sophomore Avery Veenendall 28 assists and four aces for Central in the win over Logan.
Buley had 17 kills, Mickelson seven kills and Veenendall 28 assists in the victory over Superior.
"I can't think of a better definition of a positive team than these girls are right now," said Williams, whose team plays at Holmen on Thursday and at Sparta on Friday. "They all step up, and they are all doing their jobs."