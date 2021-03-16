WATCH NOW: High school volleyball--La Crosse Central beats Superior, La Crosse Logan in triangular

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buley and Paulson were fed at the net repeatedly, and just when everyone expected a ball to go one of those two ways, Mickelson was there to make the play.

Freshman Ava Dettwiler was there for the Rangers from start to finish, and the last of her 11 kills got them within 16-14 in the fourth set.

Sophomore Ellie Buxton followed that point with a kill before Bruley wound up for hers, forced a timeout and lit up her team's bench. Buxton and Bruley started a 6-1 run that gave Central control the rest of the way.

Logan coach Jessa Ellenbecker thought her team got a little fatigued after going four sets with Superior before immediately starting up again to play the RiverHawks.

"I think fatigue hit them hard, and they couldn't come back from it," Ellenbecker said of her Rangers. "It's really tough to go back to back. We've talked about this the last two weeks, and they knew they'd really have to have to push hard tonight (to win). It just didn't happen."

Senior Avery Werner added five digs and a team-high 22 assists for Logan (2-3), while senior teammate Lauren Boge had 15 digs.