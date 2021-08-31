WATCH NOW: High school volleyball--Mueller clears hurdles, helps Holmen sweep La Crosse Aquinas

HOLMEN — Holmen High School senior Kassie Mueller claims to face a number of mental challenges when it comes to serving in her role with the volleyball team.
That wasn't apparent at all Tuesday night as the Vikings swept Aquinas 25-17, 26-24, 25-11 in an MVC match at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House.
Mueller served 10 straight points as Holmen built distance between itself and the Blugolds in the third set and completed an impressive victory.
"My serve is a real struggle for me mentally," Mueller said. "I really have to tell myself over and over again that I can do it, and I have to use my routine of bouncing the ball three times and raising my arm really high.
"When I use the routine, it works for me. Defense is like muscle memory, and that's different. Serving, you have time to think about what you are about to do is going to work."
What Mueller did worked on Tuesday, especially in the third set.
She took the ball after an Aquinas net serve gave Holmen an 11-9 lead. By the time Jacy Weisbrod put down a block to end Mueller's run, it only cut Holmen's lead to 21-10.
"She makes it seem effortless because she's one of those players to has the grit and mental toughness that works relly well for her behind the serving line," Holmen coach Sammi Maier said of Mueller. "She's able to zone in and focus on what she needs to do to do her job.
"She's out there to pass, serve and play defense, and she does all of those really well. Serving for her, she's gotten really good at spot serving, and she can put pressure on the passers."
Mueller's run also included an ace that followed a couple of impressive dives to the floor for digs that kept points alive. She did that for Holmen's 13th and 14th points of the set.
It was a symbol of what she and senior Ellie Kline were able to do with the Aquinas hitters, who pounded ball after ball that was kept in the air and returned.
Mueller had 18 digs and three aces and Kline 13 digs as the Vikings (9-0, 2-0 MVC) improved their conference record to 2-0 with sweeps over Onalaska and Aquinas. Senior Mara Schmidt had seven kills and senior Harley Bartels five and three blocks to lead another balanced night at the net for the Vikings.
Sophomore Rayna McArdle had 15 assists by advancing the ball cleanly after Mueller and Kline repeatedly set it up.
The Blugolds (6-3, 1-1) made their strongest impression in the second set, and it followed a timeout that was taken after Harley Bartels gave the Vikings a point and 17-9 lead.
Aquinas put a ball into the net on the ensuing point, but a Holmen error started a seven-point run for the Blugolds. Junior Shea Bahr served it, and the Vikings lost a bit of focus as they were reeled in.
A Bailey Theusch ace got Aquinas within 19-18, and the Blugolds took the lead at 22-21 after a Holmen hitting error before the Vikings recovered and won 26-24 on a block by McArdle.
"I think it came down to us having so many good all-around players who have worked together for so long," Mueller said. "It was a struggle, but it came down to trusting who was going to put the ball down and who was going to get it where it needed to be."
Senior Weisbrod led the Blugolds with 10 kills, and junior Macy Donarski had 21 assists. Bahr had 16 digs.
Aquinas coach Nellie George walked away with definite ideas of how her team can improve and understanding of the challenge it faced against a balanced and deep team.
"They are a well-oiled machine right now, and we're a work in progress," George said. "I feel like we battled throughout this thing, but we had some unfortunate -- and too many -- errors in that third set that kept us from getting back in it."
The comeback in the second set showed George what the Blugolds are capable of doing, but that stretch was surrounded by too many errors. The Vikings' ability to turn just about anywhere it wants for a point at the net was also difficult to contend with, but George said the source of that success comes from a very specific place.
"When you have hitters who can swing, which they do, and you are in system as much as they are in system because you have Ellie Kline behind them," George said, "you can do whatever you want to put that ball across the net."
