WATCH NOW: High school volleyball—Cashton hands Bangor first loss of season in five-set thriller

BANGOR — On the smooth and powerful left-handed swing of Adelynn Hyatt, the Cashton High School volleyball team retook the momentum it squandered two sets before.
After her team dropped the first three points of what could have been a decisive fourth set for Bangor, the senior hitter buried a kill into the floor and followed with a pair of blocks and another kill.
Senior hitter McKenzie Peters kept the run going with a kill of her own, and Hyatt sent a forceful spike at Cardinals junior hitter Madisyn Herman, who didn’t make the clean dig. And as Bangor crept to the net to try to neutralize Hyatt, she tipped a shot over the Cardinals’ wall to give the Eagles a four-point advantage.
That was enough of a lead for Cashton to hold onto and force a fifth set, which it won to hand Scenic Bluffs Conference foe Bangor a 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 loss, its first of the season.
Eagles coach Luke Lukaszewski paused to collect his thoughts and emotions after the game before describing a resilient group.
“I don’t really have words. It’s just amazing,” said Lukaszewski, whose team bounced back from a loss to Royall on Tuesday and improved to 5-2. “This kind of proves where our program is at. We can be competitive with anybody.”
Hyatt finished with an unofficial 23 kills. And while her teammates certainly contributed — senior Karolyn Kirking was solid defensively, sophomore Braylee Hyatt had 38 assists unofficially and senior Natalie Kramer and Peters added 11 and 8, respectively — Adelynn Hyatt’s impact on the game was undeniable.
“We said, ‘We block her a couple of times, she’s going to start dumping the ball.’ Which she did.” said Cardinals coach Brent Brigson, whose team fell to 6-1. “... You know what’s coming, and then she still scores the points. She’s just a crafty player.”
Hyatt sent Bangor’s defense all over the court — Cardinals senior libero Megan Miedema chased ball after ball and finished with 37 digs — but Bangor fought back in the fourth set and tied the game at 15.
Hyatt responded with a kill and later an ace to give the Eagles a 19-16 lead, but back-to-back spikes into the net from Hyatt and Kirking allowed the Cardinals to pull within 23-21.
The comeback effort, though, fell short as sophomore Joeryn Freit failed to put away a spike and Hyatt sealed the set with another tip shot.
Bangor grabbed a 3-0 in the fifth set, but Hyatt again had the answers.
She finished a kill and blocked Cardinals senior Haley Jones at the net. After a pair of aces from sophomore Ella Brueggen, Hyatt put away three more kills to give Cashton a 12-5 advantage.
“She’s been the go-to for I’d say the last three years of her career,” Lukaszewski said. “She’s the leader of this team. She picks us up. She shows what it means to fight through.”
Bangor battled to tie the set at 13, but the Eagles took the final two points.
The game was within the Cardinals’ grasp, though, despite a rocky start and finish.
Cashton took the first set and stormed out to a 19-13 advantage in the second as Hyatt and Peters made life difficult for Bangor’s hitters. But the Cardinals continued to be aggressive, first via their serves and then on the attack.
A kill from Freit gave Bangor a 22-21 lead, and a tip from Herman evened the game at a set apiece.
Herman finished with 13 kills and seven blocks, while junior Aliyah Langrehr (19) and senior McKenna Riley (15) had double-digit assists.
The Cardinals also took the third set and were on the verge of victory, but the Eagles’ defense came up big while Hyatt continued to fuel the offense.
“At times, I thought there were seven of them out there because they’re covering everything,” Brigson said.
Brigson said he’s excited for the two teams to meet later in the season, and Lukaszewski said the win should give his team a confidence boost.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that we can meet any team out there, and I think they finally believed it tonight,” Lukaszewski said. “It’s a great feeling knowing that they found a way to believe in themselves.”