WATCH NOW: High school volleyball—La Crosse Logan beats Eau Claire North for its first win of the season

“(Werner) has really been pushing her, and it’s starting to show that she’s realizing this is where she deserves to be,” Ellenbecker said.

“I absolutely love playing with her,” added Werner. “She’s actually kind of like my little mini-me out there.”

There were other stretches, though, in which Logan’s communication was lacking, which led to close sets throughout.

The Rangers (1-2) led 9-8 in the first set after an ace from senior Izzie Vang, but the Huskies (0-4) responded with the next five points. Some strong serving from senior libero Lauren Boge helped Logan answer, and a Jojo Davis kill down the line put the Rangers back in front 14-13.

“Before we even tell her what’s open, she’s hitting that spot,” Ellenbecker said of Davis. “I mean, that’s what we need. We need somebody who’s going to see the other side of the court and know where the ball needs to go.”

But that lead didn’t hold, as Eau Claire North senior Maya Gustafson showed touch with a tip to tie the game. Logan later trailed 22-21, but Werner had a kill and Knoble a tip to help the Rangers grab the first set.