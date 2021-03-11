WATCH NOW: High school volleyball—La Crosse Logan beats Eau Claire North for its first win of the season

Jessa Ellenbecker knew it would take some time for this version of the Logan High School volleyball team to mesh.
The Rangers lost a number of key contributors from last season’s squad to graduation, including standout Marissa Kleman, who is now at UW-Milwaukee. That’s not to mention sophomore Jazzy Davis moved from setter to middle hitter and a freshman — setter Ava Dettwiler — is part of the starting rotation.
Those changes were felt in Logan’s first two games — both losses — but Ellenbecker, the Rangers’ coach, watched her team start to piece things together Thursday night at the Logan fieldhouse.
Logan tapped into its offensive potential and knocked off visiting Eau Claire North in a tight three-set battle — 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 — for its first win of the season.
“They started to play together more,” said Ellenbecker, whose team is competing in the alternate season after not playing in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “They always had it in them, but that communication wasn’t there; it was kind of silent teamwork.
“Today, they decided to come out of their shells a little bit and really work together.”
That was evident in spurts when the Rangers’ offense was humming, which allowed the likes of junior Kalli Knoble, junior Jojo Davis and Jazzy Davis to finish kills, and Ellenbecker believes the offense will continue to progress as Dettwiler gets more comfortable alongside senior setter Avery Werner.
“(Werner) has really been pushing her, and it’s starting to show that she’s realizing this is where she deserves to be,” Ellenbecker said.
“I absolutely love playing with her,” added Werner. “She’s actually kind of like my little mini-me out there.”
There were other stretches, though, in which Logan’s communication was lacking, which led to close sets throughout.
The Rangers (1-2) led 9-8 in the first set after an ace from senior Izzie Vang, but the Huskies (0-4) responded with the next five points. Some strong serving from senior libero Lauren Boge helped Logan answer, and a Jojo Davis kill down the line put the Rangers back in front 14-13.
“Before we even tell her what’s open, she’s hitting that spot,” Ellenbecker said of Davis. “I mean, that’s what we need. We need somebody who’s going to see the other side of the court and know where the ball needs to go.”
But that lead didn’t hold, as Eau Claire North senior Maya Gustafson showed touch with a tip to tie the game. Logan later trailed 22-21, but Werner had a kill and Knoble a tip to help the Rangers grab the first set.
Knoble had a team-high seven kills, while Werner added five kills and 12 assists. Boge led the team with 20 digs, while Dettwiler had 11 assists, eight digs and four kills as Logan spread its offense around.
Jazzy Davis led the attack early in the second set, but the Rangers struggled to neutralize Gustafson and teammate Kyra O’Brien. Neither team created separation until Dettwiler and Knoble gave Logan three straight points and a 16-13 advantage, a lead the Rangers held onto to take the second set.
The teams traded the lead three times in the third set before a kill from Knoble and an ace from freshman Ella Boge gave Logan some momentum and a 23-22 lead. But the Huskies scored the next two points to come within one of forcing a fourth set, and the Rangers took a timeout.
“Every time we go in, we tell each other, ‘We’re only playing three tonight,’” Werner said was the message during that timeout. “‘We’re not going four, we’re not going five. We’re going home in three.’”
And that’s what Logan did.
Knoble and Werner gave the lead back to the Rangers with a pair of tips, and Jazzy Davis followed with a kill to seal the win.
Logan hopes to build on the victory Tuesday, when it plays both Superior and Central at Central.
“We’ve got a good group of girls and some really talented freshmen,” Werner said. “... We’re working really well together, and it’ll be exciting to see what we bring this year.”