WATCH NOW: High school wrestling--Tomah puts on successful opener, masks on

The execution was just what Von Haden had hoped for after two weeks of successful, but unique, practices got the Timberwolves as ready as they could be.

“The masks are something that have been hard for them to get used to, but that’s what we have to do,” Von Haden said. “I think they all get winded a little sooner, but they did OK with that tonight.”

Von Haden’s practice format includes eight stations and wrestlers placed in groups of three. Those groups are exclusive when formed and stick together while navigating the stations.

“I knew we could get here,” Von Haden said after pointing out that Tomah was able to complete fall sports seasons and had also played girls and boys basketball games before wrestling and boys hockey began on Friday. “I didn’t know who else would be here with us, and my hat is off to Mr. Plueger for finding teams like Auburndale/Marathon and shuffling our schedule to make it happen.

“We’re just trying to make things work for the kids.”

Most other local teams have yet to begin practicing. Cashton hosted New Lisbon for a meet on Friday, but Tomah’s hope is that some more teams get to start practicing this week and be available for dual meets later this month or in January.