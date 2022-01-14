WATCH NOW: Midwest Players Classic: Strong second half propels La Crosse Aquinas boys past Black River Falls

The 12th annual Midwest Players Classic started with a high school boys basketball matchup between Aquinas and Black River Falls on Friday night, and while the first half was an even effort by both squads, the Blugolds pulled away in the second to start the showcase with a 70-34 win.

Aquinas head coach Brad Reinhart felt that the key to his team’s success was to take what the Tigers’ defense gave them, and he was glad to see his players execute that game plan to a T.

“The guy that was available was the guy that got the look and converted. Tip of the cap to our guys for coming out, playing and keeping their foot on the gas and taking care of business,” Reinhart said.

Black River Falls (5-7) started the game well, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the first two minutes as junior Evan Voss scored five and sophomore Evan Anderson scored two.

Aquinas (11-1) came alive from there, rattling off a 13-0 run to jolt into the lead 15-7 on a layup by senior Quinn Miskowski with 10 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half.

The Tigers slowly clawed their way back into the game, cutting the deficit as low as one point on a layup by senior Evan Jacobs with 3:03 left before the break that made it 24-23.

Once again, Aquinas responded to BRF’s pressure, this time closing out the half with a 6-0 run to take a 30-23 lead into the locker room.

While their lead was nowhere near as large as it would be by the end of the game, Aquinas’ coaching staff did not feel they played poorly in the first half.

“We scored at right about our average, so I was OK with our first half, but I knew that it could be better in the second,” Reinhart said. “Our kids were up for the challenge.”

The Blugolds did a great job of shutting out the Tigers’ top scorers in the first half, as team leader Anderson was at two points and the second-option junior Trey Crowley had seven.

At the break, BRF head coach Dave Crowley knew what his team needed to do in the second half to try to mount a comeback.

“They did a really good job on our top scorers and so our game plan was to screen the living daylights out of those defenders,” Crowley said.

The plan did not quite come to fruition as he planned, though.

“We literally got caught watching the game and made it really easy to stop us,” Crowley added.

Aquinas started the second half with a 27-4 run over the first seven minutes that put the Blugolds ahead 57-27, a deficit so large that both teams rotated in their reserves for the remainder of the game.

With both teams’ benches on the floor, Aquinas added six more points to its lead to close out the 36-point win.

Voss led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points as the only BRF player in double digits. Typically Black River Falls’ third leading scorer with 12.1 points per game heading into the matchup, Voss was able to thrive while the Blugolds were laser focused on shutting down Trey Crowley and Anderson.

Crowley, who averaged 13.8 in the Tigers’ first 11 games, scored nine against Aquinas. Anderson, who averaged 26.5 entering Friday night, was held to just two.

Aquinas senior Chris Wilson was tasked with defending Anderson for most of the game, and his stellar play served as a spark for the rest of the team.

“He worked his tail off all game, and it really showed,” Miskowski said. “Chris played great defense, and that was a big part of the game.”

Black River Falls is so used to the typically automatic Anderson hitting his shots that Dave Crowley felt the sophomore’s surrounding cast did not do enough to support his off night.

“When you have a player that can create like that, your kids get caught watching and not screening away from the ball, not hitting the glass,” Crowley said.

Aquinas was led by a 15-point night from Miskowski, while sophomore Walter Berns scored 13 and senior Will Skemp added 12 in double digits as well.

That balanced offensive attack has been a strength of the Blugolds’ all season, and the team’s top scorers are unselfish enough to be able to see the benefits of passing up on their shots in favor of dishing to teammates.

“It’s nice because there’s shooters all around the outside perimeter. You suck in the D, get two guys on you, and throw it out,” Miskowski said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

