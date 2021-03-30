WATCH NOW: MSHSL state boys basketball--Caledonia encounters similar foe in state quarterfinals

The Lions are led by senior guards Addison Metcalf and Andrew Howard, who combine to average more than 41 points per game. Howard is coming off a 24-point performance in a win over Twin Cities Academy in St. Croix Prep in the section finals.

Metcalf averages 22.8 points and Howard 18.6, but they are just two of the Lions’ weapons. Teige Lethert, a 6-foot-4 forward, averages 11.2 points, but has averaged 19 during the postseason.

“We just have to find a way to control them and not let them do what they want,” King said. “They really thrive when they are able to get out and run, so we are also going to have to take care of the ball.

“We can’t give them open-floor turnovers, that’s for sure.”

The Warriors have been pretty good at that this season with the ability to fill the court with players adept at handling the ball. Caledonia is at its best when pushing pace but has also shown the ability to score in the half-court.

Sam Privet, a 6-8 senior, is a threat in whatever offensive approach the Warriors take. He also makes it tough for opponents to get to the rim. He and senior Casey Schultz are both capable of scoring in double figures and providing the kind of defense that can keep an opponent on the perimeter.