WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball--Defense helps West Salem knock off La Crosse Logan in Division 2 regional

Junior Keenan Hass made a 3-pointer from the right wing on the Rangers’ second possession of the period, but Logan was scoreless until senior Jayce Dostal finished a drive into the lane with 11:01 left in the game. The Rangers’ next point came via a free throw from Dostal with 8:43 to play.

“On defense, West Salem is very tough,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. “They’ve got some tall and long guys that know how to play good defense and just made it tough on us throughout the whole game.”

The Panthers’ offense, as Lattos mentioned, followed the defense’s lead.

West Salem got the ball inside to CJ McConkey early in the second half, and the junior provided five quick points that pushed the Panthers’ lead to 36-27 with 15:50 left.

McConkey finished with 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half. And as the Rangers’ defense collapsed on him, things opened up for Lattos and Co.

Lattos finished a drive to the rim, and junior Trenton Perrett found classmate Jack Hehli in the paint for two. Perrett then finished a drive of his own to extend West Salem’s lead to 42-27 with 12:14 to play.