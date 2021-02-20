WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball--Onalaska Luther fights off Bangor for Division 4 regional title

Failing to make a shot until more than nine minutes had passed made the entire night a tough one for Bangor.

"We weren't necessarily taking great shots," said Bangor coach Jacob Pederson, whose team shot 22.5% (8-for-36) in the first half and 34.3% (23-for-67) overall. "But it didn't matter if the shots were good or not, they weren't going in.

"It took us too long to get going."

McDonald's 3-pointer cut what was an 11-0 deficit to 11-6, but it took some time for the Cardinals to put together any continuity. An 8-0 burst that included two baskets by Zane Langrehr and a 3-pointer by Hank Reader got them within 24-20 before the Knights answered.

Junior Gavin Proudfoot converted on a pass from Logan Bahr for two points, and Bahr followed with a 3-pointer from the left corner. Tim Seiler followed that with another 3, and Luther suddenly has a comfortable 32-20 lead again.

Proudfoot scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Knights, who were led by a 17-point performance by sophomore Isaiah Schwichtenberg, Senior James Biedenbender added 15 points for Luther, which advanced to last season's sectional finals before the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.