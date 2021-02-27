WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball--Onalaska Luther pulls out Division 4 championship for first state appearance

That meant that a perimeter player was going to need to step up to make a play, and Byus took that task head-on, seemingly to Schaper’s surprise.

“Someone just asked me if we drew it up that way. No way. That was a senior, making a play,” Schaper said of the go-ahead basket in the final minute. “He’s the last guy that was going to be an offensive threat, but he’s the first guy that said ‘I’m not letting this team down.’ That was the coolest part about it.”

Byus took the ball down the right wing and found a way to lay the ball in, even as his lower-body contorted to become parallel with the baseline.

“They really sandwiched our post, and with Lyndon, he found that seam,” Schaper said. “It wasn’t an easy shot, but he was able to put it home.”

Byus said that someone simply needed to take an aggressive approach at that point of the game.

“We were playing passive coming out of halftime, and we had to get that out of our heads,” Byus said. “We just had to play to win, play to advance, and we had to switch it to go at them instead of playing back.”