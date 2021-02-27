WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball--Onalaska Luther pulls out Division 4 championship for first state appearance

ONALASKA — Gavin Proudfoot sprinted down the floor toward his Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball teammates, hands extended above his head, with the belief that the Knights had just advanced to their first-ever WIAA state tournament.
What he didn’t hear over the roar of the crowd, was that a whistle had been blown on a Blair-Taylor inbounds pass, sending Wildcats senior Kyle Steien to the free-throw line with no time left and a chance to tie their Division 4 sectional final.
After the front end off the bonus bounced off the rim and fell harmlessly to the ground, Luther was able to resume its celebration with a 46-44 win over Blair-Taylor on Saturday evening.
The Knights (19-1) will get their state semifinal opponent after Sunday’s seeding meeting, but are slated to play Friday at the La Crosse Center.
Trailing by nine points with 11 minutes to play, Luther took the lead at 46-44 on an acrobatic lay-up by senior Lyndon Byus with 46 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats (23-2) called a timeout after securing the rebound on a free throw missed by Isaiah Schwichtenberg with 10 seconds left. The ball was knocked loose on the ensuing possession, and the Knights grabbed it, but a traveling violation gave the ball back to the Wildcats with 0.6 seconds left.
The inbounds pass went to Steien under the basket, and the foul was called as he went up for the shot.
An exhausted Proudfoot said that the Knights needed every ounce of energy they had to come back and hang on through the turbulent final minute.
“It was within our grasp. It was right there,” Proudfoot said of the final play. “It was the final push, and there was nothing in the tank. It’s just the will to win. We just kept digging and found that last fuel in the tank, and we got the win.”
Facing a 39-30 deficit, Luther got a corner 3-pointer by freshman Logan Bahr, a 3-pointer and a long jumper by Byus, and a pair of baskets by Schwichtenberg to take a 42-39 lead with 7 minutes, 20 seconds to play.
Senior Isaiah Loersch led the Knights with 11 points, while Swichtenberg added 10 points and Proudfoot finished with eight points.
Luther coach Brad Schaper said that closing out the game simply came down to the Knights being able to get one more bounce of the ball go in Luther’s favor down the stretch.
“When you look at all the energy and effort that everyone is putting out, plus the mental part of it, I think we just made one more play than they did,” Schaper said. “They’re a great team, well-coached, and they deserve a ton of credit. I couldn’t be prouder of my guys.”
Blair-Taylor made a concerted effort to frustrate the 6-foot-7 duo of Proudfoot and Loersch, holding the duo to a combined 19 points and just two after halftime.
That meant that a perimeter player was going to need to step up to make a play, and Byus took that task head-on, seemingly to Schaper’s surprise.
“Someone just asked me if we drew it up that way. No way. That was a senior, making a play,” Schaper said of the go-ahead basket in the final minute. “He’s the last guy that was going to be an offensive threat, but he’s the first guy that said ‘I’m not letting this team down.’ That was the coolest part about it.”
Byus took the ball down the right wing and found a way to lay the ball in, even as his lower-body contorted to become parallel with the baseline.
“They really sandwiched our post, and with Lyndon, he found that seam,” Schaper said. “It wasn’t an easy shot, but he was able to put it home.”
Byus said that someone simply needed to take an aggressive approach at that point of the game.
“We were playing passive coming out of halftime, and we had to get that out of our heads,” Byus said. “We just had to play to win, play to advance, and we had to switch it to go at them instead of playing back.”
Blair-Taylor coach Randy Storlie said that he thought his defensive front court, which included seniors Steien, Matthew Waldera and Tyler Thompson, did a good job containing Proudfoot and Loersch, but the Wildcats were just unable to come up with the timely offense they needed.
Steien and senior Alec Reismann each had a game-high 14 points, but Blair-Taylor made just 2 of its final 15 field-goal attempts.
“We just didn’t make shots,” Storlie said. “We were holding the ball, and then we’d miss the shot. You know, basketball is a game of runs, and they made that run late, and we just didn’t answer.”
Like Luther, Blair-Taylor lost out on a chance to play in a sectional final a season ago, and Storlie was happy that this group of Wildcats were able to see their season through to the end.
“I was very worried that this group of seniors, since they got it taken away from them last year in the sectional final, (wouldn’t) get a chance to play,” Storlie said.
“Just to watch them play was a big plus. We would have liked to play at least one more down in La Crosse at the state tournament, but you’re going to have your ups and downs, and unfortunately, this was a downer.”
Proudfoot said that he was happy the Knights get to get back in the gym on Monday.
“All we know is that we have another hard week of practice,” Proudfoot said. “We don’t know who we’re playing, but hopefully we can do our thing at state.”
The added wrinkle of getting to play so close to home, instead of two hours away in Madison, is a plus for Luther, according to Schaper.
“We got to play down there already this year, and so they’re a little bit accustomed to that, so we’re happy about that too,” Schaper said. “It’s a cool advantage. We get to sleep in our own beds, eat our own food, and it’s exciting for our kids.”