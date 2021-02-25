WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball--Onalaska stomps Altoona in Division 2 in sectional semifinal

The Hilltoppers made seven 3s in the first half, and four players made at least one.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Evan Gamoke, sophomore Nick Odom and freshman Isaac Skemp each hit two, and Skemp's second gave the Hilltoppers a 34-9 advantage.

"We were locked in on defense an were able to hit a bunch of 3s," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. "I thought they might try some zone, so we just had to make shots."

The Rails scored more than 90 points on three occasions this season, most recently in a 94-89 win over Ellsworth in the regional semifinals. They didn't reach double figures against the Hilltoppers until the final minute of the first half.

"We just tried to keep them in check, and (Evan Moss) and (Brayden Turk) are the ones who really make them go," said Onalaska senior Sam Kick, who scored nine points. "We were able to close gaps, get out on shooters and turn that into offense."

Turk made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Rails. Moss, who came in averaging 14.6 points per game, was held to one second-half basket for two.

Turk scored six when Altoona opened the second half with a 10-2 run, but that only cut the deficit to 38-22.