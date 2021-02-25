WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball--Onalaska stomps Altoona in Division 2 in sectional semifinal

ONALASKA — It took just a few minutes for the Onalaska High School boys basketball team set the desired tone.
The Hilltoppers were going to be in the faces of Altoona shooters on every touch and move the ball relentlessly to get shots of their own.
That plan led to Onalaska scoring 16 of the first 20 points Thursday as it pieced together a 67-42 sectional semifinal victory over Altoona at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
The victory moves the Hilltoppers (17-0) into a 2 p.m. sectional final against visiting Rice Lake (10-12) on Saturday. The third-seeded Warriors beat second-seeded Medford 52-51 in the other semifinal.
"We had to run them off the 3-point line because they have a lot of kids who can shoot it," Onalaska senior Victor Desmond said of the Rails (16-8), who entered with a four-game winning streak. "Our main focus was making sure they had to put (the ball) on the ground, and then it's tough to score with our big guy (6-foot-10 Gavin McGrath) in there."
Altoona brought with it a scoring average of more than 68 points per game, and the Hilltoppers held it to 12 first-half points as they built a 24-point lead.
Onalaska pushed the ball inside to McGrath and Desmond on early possessions, then moved it well enough to get plenty of wide open 3-point attempts all over the perimeter.
The Hilltoppers made seven 3s in the first half, and four players made at least one.
Senior Evan Gamoke, sophomore Nick Odom and freshman Isaac Skemp each hit two, and Skemp's second gave the Hilltoppers a 34-9 advantage.
"We were locked in on defense an were able to hit a bunch of 3s," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. "I thought they might try some zone, so we just had to make shots."
The Rails scored more than 90 points on three occasions this season, most recently in a 94-89 win over Ellsworth in the regional semifinals. They didn't reach double figures against the Hilltoppers until the final minute of the first half.
"We just tried to keep them in check, and (Evan Moss) and (Brayden Turk) are the ones who really make them go," said Onalaska senior Sam Kick, who scored nine points. "We were able to close gaps, get out on shooters and turn that into offense."
Turk made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Rails. Moss, who came in averaging 14.6 points per game, was held to one second-half basket for two.
Turk scored six when Altoona opened the second half with a 10-2 run, but that only cut the deficit to 38-22.
Desmond and Odom led Onalaska with 15 points apiece. Odom made four 3-pointers — two in each half — and Desmond scored 10 with two dunks after halftime.
The Hilltoppers now ride that defense into the sectional championship game against a team that finished the regular season with three straight losses before winning three games in a row.
"We have a lot of drills that we do over and over in practice," Kick said. "But our coach also spends tons of time (preparing) for anything we might see and puts together the right game plan.
"He can give us step-by-step instructions on how to control the game from the defensive end, so we just have to go out and do it."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX