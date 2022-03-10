WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball—Bangor beats Blair-Taylor in Division 5 sectional semifinal

ARCADIA — First it was Tanner Jones from the left corner, then Dustin McDonald from the left wing and Will Reader from the right corner.

The Bangor High School boys basketball team had struggled beyond the arc in recent games, but that wasn't the case Thursday night at the Wanek Center.

The top-seeded Cardinals shot well from 3-point range — particularly in the first half — as they built a sizeable lead before fighting off a late surge to earn a 72-55 win over second-seeded Blair-Taylor in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal.

"To beat Blair-Taylor ... first time since I've been the head coach we've beat them twice in one year," said Bangor coach Jacob Pederson, who came out of the locker room visibly wet from a post-game celebration. "So it feels pretty good to get that opportunity and (to) get another shot on Saturday."

The Cardinals (23-4) will play Southwestern on Saturday in Prairie du Chien as they look for their first state appearance since back-to-back trips in 2018 and 2019.

"We've got to focus tomorrow in practice and get back at it and get shots up," Jones said.

Jones, a junior guard and the Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year, helped Bangor take control early after the Wildcats (18-10) scored the game's first three points.

After senior forward Gunner Ellenburg scored inside, Jones finished in transition as the Cardinals capitalized on a turnover. Jones then hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the left corner against Blair-Taylor's zone — the first of which swished straight through the net and the second of which bounced favorably twice off the rim before going in.

"We hadn't really shot the ball that well here as of late," Pederson said. "So to see it go through like that, that was big."

Bangor's hot start forced the Wildcats out of their zone, but the Cardinals continued to hit from deep. Midway through the first half, McDonald hit back-to-back triples as part of a 10-0 run that pushed Bangor's lead to 24-9.

"We were just playing together at that point," said McDonald, who finished with a team-high 23 points. "We were just confident coming in, ready for it, so we just let it fly at the beginning."

Reader got in on the action with a 3 from the right corner, which put the Cardinals in front 29-14 with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. And after Blair-Taylor pulled within 36-24 at the break, Reader opened the second half with a 3 from the left corner.

Reader finished with 13 points, while Jones added 12 and Ellenburg had nine.

"They're just so athletic and so aggressive that we just had little problems with them," Wildcats coach Randy Storlie said. "They're a really good ball club. They deserve to be ranked sixth in the state."

But even after a five-point spurt extended Bangor's lead to 48-30 with 12:41 left, Blair-Taylor battled back.

Junior Evan Nehring and seniors Kyle Obieglo and Cain Fremstad all made 3-pointers, while the Wildcats gained some momentum when McDonald was called for a technical foul. That served as the beginning of a 12-4 run, which ended with a 3 from Obieglo and cut the Cardinals' lead to 62-53 with 2:20 to play.

Fremstad scored a game-high 28 points, and Obieglo added 11 points.

Blair-Taylor could have had the opportunity to pull within seven points after Reader missed a well-contested layup the next trip down the floor, but Ellenburg came down with an offensive rebound — one of many for Bangor on the night — and ultimately made a pair of free throws.

"We didn't rebound the ball very well at all, and they had a lot of second chances," Storlie said. "Against a team like that, that just can't happen."

The Cardinals then refocused on defense and scored the next six points — capped by a dunk by senior Ashton Michek that put them up 70-53 with 35 seconds left — to seal the win.

"We knew they were all good shooters coming in. We know they can shoot," McDonald said. "We just said, 'Step up on them, don't let them get these open looks.'"

Bangor now turns its attention to Southwestern, which beat Potosi 59-55 on Thursday and holds a 20-7 record.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.