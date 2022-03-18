WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball—Devon Fielding's late-game heroics lift La Crosse Central over Westosha Central

MADISON — Devon Fielding has made plays on both ends of the court all season for the La Crosse Central High School boys basketball team.

So the senior guard’s heroics at the end of Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state semifinal weren’t a surprise. But they were impressive nonetheless.

With the RiverHawks down by two points in the final minute, Fielding caught a skip pass from junior guard Nic Williams, set his feet and hoisted a 3-pointer from deep in the left corner.

The La Crosse Central bench rose to its feet behind him and erupted when the shot found the bottom of the net with 24 seconds left.

And after a defensive stop and a few fouls, Fielding went to the line for a 1-and-1. He missed the front end, but he tracked down Westosha Central senior guard Jack Rose and blocked his last-second heave from beyond half court to seal the RiverHawks’ 52-51 comeback win at the Kohl Center.

“Rose is one of those players, he can just hit from anywhere,” Fielding said. “So him chucking it up from there, still you believe it could go in. I pretty much just ran, made sure I wasn’t too close to him, just tried to at least maybe throw it off a little bit. And I ended up tipping it.”

The win sends the second-seeded RiverHawks (28-1) to Saturday’s championship game, where they will meet top-seeded Pewaukee (26-3). The Pirates — who won last year’s Division 2 title — beat Ashwaubenon 60-49 in Friday’s other semifinal.

“It’s amazing to be able to bring us back here (to the title game) again for the first time since (2017),” Fielding said. “There have been big names coming through since then, so to be able to make it this far, it just shows how great this team is.”

Fielding, who finished with a game-high 20 points, helped La Crosse Central climb out of a 10-point hole in the second half before his late game heroics.

The RiverHawks trailed 48-38 with less than seven minutes to play before the senior guard hit a jumper in the heart of the Falcons’ zone. Senior forward Noah Compan followed with a transition bucket after a steal by Williams, and senior forward Porter Pretasky converted a three-point play after Westosha Central’s Michael Mulhollon split a pair of free throws.

Fielding then scored after a steal by Compan to pull the RiverHawks within two points.

Rose — Westosha Central’s leading scorer who was frequently face-guarded by senior Colin Adams — responded with a drive to the right side of the hoop from the left wing, but Compan followed with a layup of his own to bring La Crosse Central within 51-49 with 2 minutes, 34 seconds to play.

That score held until the final minute, when Williams sent that skip pass from the right wing to Fielding in the left corner.

“He’s played extremely well throughout the season — in particular, really stepped up here in the tournament,” La Crosse Central coach Todd Fergot said of Fielding. “We just wanted him to be able to take that last shot.”

“I heard my heel was this close to being out of bounds,” Fielding added while holding his fingers barely apart.

Rose missed a layup on a drive to the lane on the ensuing possession, and Compan was fouled after pulling down the rebound — the Falcons’ sixth team foul.

"I wanted to get to the bucket," Rose said. "That's what I was thinking the whole time, and I got to my spot. Did a little spin move, actually thought it was going to go in, but unfortunately it didn't."

"Jack made a heck of a play," Westosha Central coach James Hyllberg added. "Just kind of rimmed in and out."

La Crosse Central got the ball to Fielding on the ensuing inbound. He missed the front end of the 1-and-1 but came through with his block of Rose.

Compan finished with 17 points for the RiverHawks, while Rose and senior Kenny Garth had 18 points apiece for the Falcons.

“I want to give Westosha a ton of credit,” Fergot said. “They played a heck of a game and battled throughout. We knew it was going to be a difficult process throughout. Just really proud of our guys that they continued to hang in there.”

The RiverHawks led a few times early in the first half thanks to a pair of buckets from Fielding. And a five-point burst from junior Bennett Fried — via a 3-pointer and a basket in transition after a steal by Adams — put La Crosse Central in front 9-7 with 12:59 left in the half.

But the Falcons (25-3) answered with a 7-0 run, sparked by a 3-pointer from Garth, to go up 14-9 with 10:56 left before the break.

Westosha Central frequently beat the RiverHawks down the court in transition in the first half as the Falcons worked to maintain control.

“Obviously, they’re a very athletic team,” Fergot said. “One of the things that we had talked about was not letting them get transition baskets. And they did hurt us, really, throughout the game on that.”

La Crosse Central, though, battled back to retake a 20-19 lead after Williams hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and then were up 25-23 with 2:02 left in the half when Fielding hit a triple from the top of the key.

After the teams were tied at 25-25 at the break, Compan gave the RiverHawks a lead early in the second half with five quick points. But the Falcons responded with a 9-2 spurt — bookended by a transition layups by Garth with a 3-pointer from Rose in between — to go up 34-32 with 12:58.

Compan quickly tied the game at 34-34, but senior forward Mulhollon put back an offensive rebound to give the lead back to Westosha Central. From there, the Falcons began to create a lead.

Garth scored after a steal and senior guard Devin Griffin and Rose knocked down pull-up jumpers. Fielding ended a 10-2 run with a jumper of his own, but Westosha Central had the next four points to push its lead to 48-38 with 6:48 left.

But that’s when La Crosse Central mounted its comeback.

