WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Central falls in overtime to Eau Claire North in Division 1 regional

Devon Fielding bent over and put his face in his hands before sitting on the court in Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium in disbelief.
The Central High School boys basketball junior guard had scored five straight points to give his team a five-point lead late in overtime of Friday night’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal against Eau Claire North, but that lead vanished as Huskies senior Chad Kron made two 3-pointers in the final 50 seconds.
Then Fielding watched from that spot on the floor as sophomore Bennett Fried’s last-second 3-point attempt rimmed out, ending the RiverHawks’ season with a 58-57 loss.
“It just didn’t feel real,” Fielding said.
Unfortunately for Central (8-2), it was — as were its opportunities to walk away with a win.
The second-seeded RiverHawks had the ball up by two points with less than 40 seconds left in overtime but turned the ball over. Third-seeded Eau Claire North (13-7) gave it back almost immediately and fouled Central junior Noah Compan with 17 seconds left, but Compan missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
The Huskies grabbed the rebound and pushed the ball up the court into the hands of Kron on the left wing. He took two probing dribbles before connecting on a 3 with 7 seconds left.
With the RiverHawks out of timeouts, Fried took the quick inbound pass and raced to the other end, but his triple from the right of the top of the key found only the back of the rim.
“I thought the mental breakdowns at times really hurt us tonight,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “Just that lack of execution in key moments, I thought, I was critical.”
That applied equally to the end of regulation.
Behind Fielding and junior Porter Pretasky — who led the RiverHawks with 20 and 18 points, respectively — Central built a seven-point lead in the second half and led 47-41 with 3:31 left in regulation.
That score held until Eau Claire North senior Eli Persons came up with a steal and finished at the other end with 2:01 left. The RiverHawks turned the ball over on their next two possessions, and an old-fashioned three-point play from junior Henry Wilkinson put the Huskies in front 48-47 with 1:13 to play.
But Fielding responded with a three-point play of his own to put Central up 50-48 with 48 seconds left.
“Devon and Porter both really stepped up,” Fergot said. “I thought they met the challenge. I thought that was the key. Those two guys really, I think, kind of lifted us up. They didn’t back down.”
“Just believing in each other and knowing our capabilities, that pretty much just got us where we needed to go,” Fielding added. “It was just a few crucial mistakes.”
After Fielding’s basket, Eau Claire North missed a 3-point attempt, but the RiverHawks couldn’t corral the rebound. Fried then blocked a layup, and Central grabbed the loose ball with about 8 seconds on the clock.
The ensuing inbound pass to Pretasky was low, and he fumbled it while going out of bounds, giving possession back to the Huskies with 5 seconds left. Junior Roscoe Rennock then finished a drive to the hoop to tie the game at 50 with 0.7 seconds left.
Out of a timeout, Fried sent a one-handed pass down the court to Pretasky, who couldn’t connect on the buzzer-beater.
The teams traded baskets to start overtime before Fielding scored five straight to put the RiverHawks up 57-52 with 1:09 left. But Kron made those 3s to give the Huskies the win.
“I was really proud how the kids battled,” Fergot said. “They competed, things weren’t going great and we still found a way to be in there — to go into overtime and have that lead.”
Central trailed by as many as seven points late in the first half before closing the period on a 6-0 spurt, including the final four points from Pretasky, to bring the RedHawks within 27-26. Pretasky had 10 of his points before the break.
“Everybody on this team knows what Porter can do, and that’s it right there,” Fielding said. “It was a game that we really needed out of him.”
Central held Eau Claire North scoreless for a five-minute stretch in the second half and used a 9-0 run to take a 39-34 lead with 8:08 left in regulation. Pretasky seemed to have the answers as the Huskies fought back, but the RedHawks couldn’t hold on in the final minutes.
While the loss certainly stings, Central will return most of its contributors next season; the RedHawks lose only two seniors to graduation.
“We’ve still got another year of pretty much the same team,” Fielding said. “We lost a couple crucial seniors, but we’ve just got to keep working. Just take it from here, use this as motivation.”
