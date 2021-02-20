WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball—Onalaska pulls away from Tomah in Division 2 regional final

ONALASKA — For nearly 14 minutes, the Tomah High School boys basketball team avoided one of Onalaska’s deadly runs.
But after Timberwolves senior guard Kade Gnewikow banked in a floater to bring his team within six points in the closing minutes of the first half, the Hilltoppers struck.
Senior guard Sam Kick buried a pull-up jumper, junior forward Michael Skemp put back an offensive rebound after a steal, and freshman guard Isaac Skemp knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner.
Senior forward Gavin McGrath followed with a pair of free throws then threw down a two-handed dunk off a post feed from sophomore guard Nick Odom to cap an 11-point burst over three minutes that pushed the Hilltoppers’ lead to 17.
Tomah senior forward Zander Williams made two free throws just before the break, but Onalaska was firmly in control.
The top-seeded and top-ranked Hilltoppers led by double figures the rest of the way and cruised to a 65-48 victory over the second-seeded Timberwolves in a WIAA Division 2 regional final Saturday night at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
The win gave Onalaska (16-0) its fifth straight regional title, and the team isn’t shy about its state tournament aspirations.
“We’ve got two more games to win this next week, and these guys know it,” Hilltoppers coach Craig Kowal said. “... It’s nice and it tells us we’ve had a nice program for a while, but now it’s our time to go further.”
Tomah, meanwhile, finishes its season at 14-10.
“This is, unfortunately, how it ends for everybody but one team,” Timberwolves coach Jeff Brieske said. “And we may have played the one team that it won’t end this way for.”
For as critical as Onalaska’s 11-0 run toward the end of the first half was, it also represented the team’s balance offensively with four players scoring. That balance could also be the difference as the Hilltoppers look to go deep into the postseason.
McGrath led all scorers with 18 points, while senior forward Victor Desmond and senior guard Evan Gamoke added 11 and 12 points, respectively. All of Gamoke’s points came from beyond the arc, and Odom and Isaac Skemp also hit a pair of 3-pointers.
“Our guards shot the lights out today. That was a big key,” said McGrath, who had three dunks and finished an alley-oop from Gamoke. “... Evan’s shooting helped me be effective in the post, Isaac’s shooting in the beginning, Nicky’s movement. Everyone just did their part today.”
Odom made back-to-back 3s to put Onalaska up 11-5, which seemed to snap the Hilltoppers out of their offensive funk after mustering just five points in the first five minutes.
But Tomah didn’t let the game get away early, and the Timberwolves were within 13-12 midway through the first half.
Still, Onalaska’s multiple threats — paired with its relentless defense — were too much to handle.
As Tomah worked to take away perimeter shots, McGrath converted inside. And when the defense was forced to collapse on the 6-foot-11 post, things again opened up from beyond the arc.
“They just kept finding that hot hand,” Brieske said. “It’s tough to stop once it starts rolling downhill.”
After a 3 from Kick pushed the Hilltoppers’ lead to 23-14 with 5:33 left in the first half, buckets from senior Hunter Neumann and Gnewikow brought the Timberwolves back within 24-18. But that’s when Onalaska responded with its run.
Williams, who led Tomah with 11 points, scored inside to cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to 35-24 early in the second half, but Gamoke hit back-to-back 3s to extend his team’s lead to 41-24 with 13:55 to play.
Onalaska led by as many as 23 points midway through the second half.
The Hilltoppers advance to a sectional that includes Altoona, Rice Lake and Medford, the final of which was ranked sixth in the last Associated Press poll of the regular season.