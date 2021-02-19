WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball—Onalaska runs past Black River Falls in D2 regional semifinal

"He has a knack and some instincts that are unbelievable," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said of Odom. "Those buckets were huge because (the Tigers) didn't get close again after that."

The first steal came on an errant pass. Odom grabbed the ball quickly, dribbled four times, spun back to his left and fed Desmond as he flew down the lane for a slam dunk.

Odom finished the next two himself for a 28-13 lead. Roughly five minutes later, he scored off a pass from Michael Skemp for a 34-15 lead.

While Onalaska did pull away, it did so gradually. The Hilltoppers last played on Feb. 8 — a 63-47 win over Tomah — and had a lot of trouble getting shots to fall consistently.

"It was kind of weird for us because we had only played one game in February, and it was like we had a preseason again," Kowal said. "I think our offensive execution was good, but we didn't hit a lot of shots. It was good to get a game under our belt and get back in the flow a little bit."

Senior center McGrath scored 15 points and blocked a handful of shots for the Hilltoppers. Desmond added 11 and a baseline drive that resulted in another dunk during the second half.