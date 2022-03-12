WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball—West Salem wins Division 3 sectional final to earn first state tournament berth

ARCADIA — For the first time in program history, the West Salem High School boys basketball team is heading to the WIAA state tournament.

The Panthers used a first-half run to take control before fending off Baldwin-Woodville for a 63-48 victory in a Division 3 sectional final on Saturday night at the Wanek Center.

"It's amazing. It's something you dream of as a kid — make the state tournament," said West Salem junior guard Carson Koepnick, who scored a game-high 16 points. "It's a great feeling."

The Panthers (26-1) will be joined at the Division 3 state tournament, which begins Thursday, by Lake Country Lutheran, St. Thomas More and Brillion. Seeds are scheduled to be announced Sunday.

"I just can't wait for it. I'm super excited," said senior guard Jack Hehli. "Honestly, I'm just excited to be able to miss school, too."

West Salem has now won 15 games in a row since a loss to Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 15, and the team has outscored its four postseason opponents by 21.5 points per game.

And it didn't take long for the Panthers to establish control on Saturday as they continued their march to the Kohl Center.

The Blackhawks (21-6) grabbed an early 5-4 lead, but a bucket from West Salem senior CJ McConkey sparked a 17-2 run.

Koepnick followed McConkey's basket with a pair of 3-pointers from the right of the top of the key, and junior forward Peter Lattos scored on a baseline out-of-bounds play to give the Panthers a 14-5 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half.

Baldwin-Woodville momentarily stopped the run when senior Cameron Thompson finished a drive to the lane, but Lattos had the next seven points to extend West Salem's lead to 21-7 with 10:47 left in the first half.

Lattos finished with 13 points, all of which came in the first half as he spent much of the second half on the bench with foul trouble.

"Thankfully, Peter played well early because he didn't get to play much tonight," Panthers coach Mark Wagner said. "That was key — getting off to a good start and getting the early lead. They kind of had to chase us the whole night, and we weren't great, but we were good enough to get by tonight."

West Salem had its lead cut to eight points late in the first half, but junior guard Brennan Kennedy made a free throw and McConkey finished in transition after a steal to give the Panthers a 31-20 advantage at the break.

Lattos picked up his fourth foul just 1:15 into the second half, but West Salem still answered each time the Blackhawks made a push — particularly because of McConkey, Hehli and Kennedy. McConkey dominated inside and put back multiple offensive rebounds, while Hehli and Kennedy got to the rim almost at will.

That helped the Panthers maintain a double-digit lead for most of the second half, even when Lattos fouled out with 6:15 left after having re-entered the game just over a minute earlier.

"As soon as Peter fouled out, we were like, 'Well ...'" McConkey said. "We didn't really worry about it. We were just like, 'Next guy up. We'll be alright.'"

McConkey finished with 13 points, while Kennedy added 12 and Hehli had nine.

Baldwin-Woodville pulled with nine points with about four minutes to play, but Kennedy answered with a strong take to the rim before Koepnick sealed the win with a pair of buckets late.

"I thought we did a good job in the second half," Wagner said of his team's dribble penetration. "I thought especially Jack Hehli and BK really did a great job of attacking off the dribble."

West Salem will now try to continue what has already been a historic season — and maybe earn another program first in the process.

"I know this year we set the win record for the school," McConkey said. "Now, we're just trying to add the next step, hopefully bring the first state championship home."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.