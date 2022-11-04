CASHTON — The weather Friday in Cashton — rain throughout the day that created a slick, muddy field — didn’t inspire much confidence initially in senior running back Colin O’Neil.

Three touchdowns and 199 rushing yards later, O’Neil was sliding through the mud with his teammates after the Cashton High School football team defeated Black Hawk/Warren 28-14 in a WIAA Division 7 quarterfinal on Friday.

“Honestly, I was a little nervous for this game,” O’Neil said. “Obviously, you like it to be nice and 75 degrees or something, but we overcame this and it worked out in our favor tonight.”

The top-seeded Eagles (12-0) will play second-seeded Shiocton next Friday at a site to be determined. The winner will play either Eau Claire Regis or Bangor in a championship game Nov. 17 at Camp Randall Stadium.

“It’s what our goals were and it’s where we want to go,” said Cashton coach Jered Hemmersbach, whose team also advanced to last season's semifinal round. “The guys had some high expectations this year after being there last year. I don’t think we’re finished yet. It’s going to be a fun week but we have to be ready.”

Cashton put a normally dominant Warriors attack — which averages 342.4 rushing yards — in check in the second half. After allowing 142 rushing yards in the first half, the Eagles held Black Hawk/Warren to minus 2 rushing yards and one first down in the second half.

“We made some adjustments in that second half and I just thought our guys did a great job talking through it,” Hemmersbach said. “We tried to make them one dimensional and I think in the fourth quarter we did that.”

O’Neil helped the Eagles strike first with a 46-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful two-point conversion. On the next drive, O’Neil scored on a 22-yard rush.

“Our linemen were getting the first level and moving to the second level,” O’Neil said. “Holes were open and we were just getting chunks. It’s big getting those lineman up front and out to the second level.”

In between the two O’Neil scores, The Warriors had a 15-yard screen pass touchdown from senior quarterback Reed McNutt to senior running back Lucas Milz. A failed two-point conversion made it 16-6 after the first quarter.

O’Neil scored his third touchdown on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, but the Eagles failed on the two-point conversion.

The Warriors controlled the ball in the second quarter. A 12-play drive that ate over seven minutes of clock ended with a 15-yard touchdown run by senior running back Landen Mahoney, making the halftime score 22-14.

In the second half, it was Cashton’s turn to bleed out clock. The Eagles first drive of the third lasted 6:43, but ended in a turnover on downs at the Warriors 6-yard line. A three-and-out and punt setup good field position for Cashton and they capitalized with a 4-yard touchdown run by junior running back Ethan Klinkner in the fourth.

The Warriors punted back to the Eagles with 8:50 remaining in the game. They wouldn’t get the ball back until there were six seconds left thanks to a lengthy drive highlighted by a 36-yard run by O’Neil.

“From the third to the fourth quarter, we talked about needing a drive to run that clock out and we did exactly that,” Hemmersbach said.

The drive ended on a turnover on downs, but the Warriors would opt forfeit the final 6 seconds by kneeling.