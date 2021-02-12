WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball--Bri Bahr, Jacy Weisbrod shoot La Crosse Aquinas girls to regional final

Bri Bahr said she only started shooting because the shot was there.

The Aquinas High School senior continued because Arcadia did nothing to take it away, and it led to a big night for the top-ranked Blugolds.

Bahr was perfect from the field with five 3-pointers and scored all 17 of her points in the first half as Aquinas beat the Raiders 74-28 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday.

"There's something about those Bahr kids, isn't there," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "They are super clutch, and that's what Bri was tonight. She was 5-for-5 on 3s, made her only attempt at a two and probably passed on three or four shots.

"What I love about it is that she has learned a lot from being on this team for four years, and she not only did that, she guarded their best player and held her to six points."

Bahr defended Arcadia freshman Breah Golden, who entered the game averaging 16.5 points per game and had trouble getting any clean looks against the Blugolds (18-0).

Aquinas advances to host second-seeded and ninth-ranked Prescott (18-2) in a regional final that begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the RAC.