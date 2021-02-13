WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball--La Crosse Aquinas holds off Prescott in Division 3 regional final

"Boy, if (Bagniefski) doesn't get in foul trouble, she would have had the single greatest game she's had all season," Blugolds coach Dave Donarski said. "She just brings so much energy to us. We're so much better defensively with her out there, and she's a gamer. The bigger the game, the better she's played this whole year."

But just as the Cardinals wouldn’t go way down the stretch, they had the answers in the first half when Aquinas threatened to put the game out of reach.

Macy Donarski and Bagniefski combined to score the Blugolds’ first 15 points — including those nine from Bagniefski — as the Cardinals struggled to handle the intense ball pressure. Donarski scored in transition to put Aquinas up 15-4 with 15:23 left in the half, but Prescott got back within four points on consecutive backside layups and then three on a 3-pointer from junior Brynley Goehring.

The teams traded baskets before the Blugolds landed another blow.

Senior Fiona O’Flaherty provided a timely triple from the right corner that sparked an 11-0 run, which ended with back-to-back layups from Weisbrod and gave Aquinas a 37-23 advantage with 4:53 left in the half.