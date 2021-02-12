WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball--Onalaska pulls away from Tomah, advances to Division 2 regional final

Schmeling has been pleased with the team’s balanced scoring behind Gamoke down the stretch, and that could be key if Onalaska is to make a postseason run.

“Liv has a tough shooting night, are we going to be able to get through that? Early in the year, I would have said, ‘No,’” Schmeling said. “Early in the year, I would have said if we didn’t get 20, 25 out of her, I’m not sure we’re going to beat a decent team.

“And now, if that would happen, I feel like we’ve still got a chance.”

The Hilltoppers grabbed early lead Friday with strong defense and 3-point shooting.

Tomah (9-12) was scoreless on its first four possessions and a few minutes later had four straight turnovers.

Onalaska, meanwhile, got 3-pointers from Smith, Gamoke, Garrity and freshman Anna Skemp. Gamoke then scored in transition off a turnover to push the Hilltoppers’ lead to 23-7 with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in the half.

The Timberwolves, though, were able to fight back.