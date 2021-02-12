WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball--Onalaska pulls away from Tomah, advances to Division 2 regional final

ONALASKA — As the season has worn on, Onalaska High School girls basketball coach Shane Schmeling has watched his team improve on the defensive side of the ball.
But for a two-minute stretch of Friday night’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against fourth-seeded Tomah, the top-seeded Hilltoppers struggled to get stops.
The Timberwolves took advantage with 10 unanswered points to cut their deficit to six, but Onalaska was able to find its footing.
Junior Ava Smith knocked down a jumper, and the Hilltoppers’ defense returned as a steal by senior Molly Garrity ended with a transition layup from senior Olivia Gamoke.
Back in control, Onalaska pushed its lead to 13 points at the break before pulling away for a 64-44 victory at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
With the win, the Hilltoppers advance to Saturday’s regional final against second-seeded West Salem, which beat third-seeded Sparta 84-49 on Friday.
“You never know. You let them go into the half down six, and it might be a little different game,” said Schmeling, whose team improved to 14-3. “But I thought we did a nice job responding. We got some steals and got some transition and got back to a comfortable spot.”
Gamoke finished with a game-high 19 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Smith added nine, while Garrity and freshman Claire Pedretti had eight apiece.
Schmeling has been pleased with the team’s balanced scoring behind Gamoke down the stretch, and that could be key if Onalaska is to make a postseason run.
“Liv has a tough shooting night, are we going to be able to get through that? Early in the year, I would have said, ‘No,’” Schmeling said. “Early in the year, I would have said if we didn’t get 20, 25 out of her, I’m not sure we’re going to beat a decent team.
“And now, if that would happen, I feel like we’ve still got a chance.”
The Hilltoppers grabbed early lead Friday with strong defense and 3-point shooting.
Tomah (9-12) was scoreless on its first four possessions and a few minutes later had four straight turnovers.
Onalaska, meanwhile, got 3-pointers from Smith, Gamoke, Garrity and freshman Anna Skemp. Gamoke then scored in transition off a turnover to push the Hilltoppers’ lead to 23-7 with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in the half.
The Timberwolves, though, were able to fight back.
Senior Shani Tiber made a triple from the right corner and classmate Lexi Spiers finished a strong drive to the basket before senior Alyssa Whaley scored back-to-back buckets inside — including an old-fashioned three-point play — to bring Tomah within 23-17 with 4:33 left in the half.
Whaley finished with 18 points to lead the Timberwolves.
“Getting the ball inside to Alyssa kind of got us going a little bit,” Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said. “She had a nice game tonight.”
But Onalaska responded with a 9-2 burst — including seven points from Gamoke — to push its lead back to 13 points.
The Hilltoppers led 34-21 at the break, and back-to-back 3s from Garrity and junior Devyn Schmeling early in the second half sparked an 11-0 run that extended their advantage to 45-24 with 13:30 to play.
Onalaska led by as many as 32 late in the second half before the Timberwolves scored the game’s final 12 points.
The Hilltoppers now host West Salem on Saturday, and Shane Schmeling sees many similarities between the two teams.
“They try to press and run, shoot a lot of 3s,” Schmeling said. “I know Ella Jordan is a really nice player, and Maddie Quick shoots the heck out of the ball. So our focus will have to be on those two.”