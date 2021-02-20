WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball—Bangor earns second straight state tournament berth

A quick six points brought Auburndale within 56-50 with 3:14 left, but the Cardinals took care of the ball and made 11 free throws down the stretch to seal the win. In all, Bangor made 20 of its 26 free-throw attempts.

“We work on it over and over and over,” Cardinals coach Merlin Jones said. “We’ve got a few drills that we do, and all season I’ve emphasized the fact that free throws win ball games.”

Defensively in the second half, Bangor clamped down the Eagles’ Georgi Schmutzer. The senior made four 3s and had 15 points in the first half but had only two points after the break despite Haley Jones, junior Taylor Jacobson and senior Megan Miedema getting into foul trouble.

“We gave her that opportunity; she got in a rhythm,” Merlin Jones said. “Second half, we were able to kind of make a couple adjustments. A little foul trouble, but girls came off the bench, and we keyed off of her and said, ‘She can’t beat us. We’ve got to make other girls play.’”

But in the first half, Schmutzer helped erase the Cardinals’ early lead.