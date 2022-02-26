WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball—La Crosse Aquinas earns hard-fought Division 4 regional title

Macy Donarski had already missed four of her six free-throws — including one just a minute before that would have tied Saturday's WIAA Division 4 regional final — and the Aquinas High School girls basketball junior guard was visibly frustrated after some of those attempts.

But she earned another trip to the line with the second-seeded Blugolds trailing sixth-seeded Cuba City by one point with 16 seconds left and tried to not overthink things with the game in the balance.

"Like, odds are I've got to make one of these, right?" Donarski, a 69% free-throw shooter, joked after the game. "... All I'm thinking is, 'Follow through, follow through.'"

The St. Louis University commit came through and made both free throws to give Aquinas a hard-fought 55-54 win at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

"They played really well, Cuba did. And hats off to them, they gave us all we could handle," said Blugolds coach Dave Donarski, whose team will play at top-seeded Mineral Point on Thursday in a sectional semifinal. "But you're right, you've only got to win by one. So it doesn't matter if it's 31 or one, we've got a chance to play at a sectional against a team that's really good."

It was a gritty performance from Aquinas (21-4), which has now won six straight regional titles, and particularly from Macy Donarski, who broke her nose in four spots earlier this week but played anyway with a plastic mask holding it in place.

Despite having to briefly leave the game in the second half after getting hit in the nose, Donarski finished with 17 points — including the Blugolds' final five — to go with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. She also dove for and secured a loose ball after the Cubans' (18-9) final shot rimmed out, which secured Aquinas' win.

"Macy diving on the ball with a broken nose with two seconds left, just trying to get the ball protected, I think that shows a lot of selflessness that we have on our team," senior guard Jacy Weisbrod said.

Weisbrod played an important role herself, as did sophomore guard Danica Silcox.

Weisbrod made four of her six 3-point attempts and totaled 17 points, even while being face-guarded for much of the game. And Silcox was tasked with shadowing Olivia Olson, Cuba City's leading scorer at 15.4 points per game, and limited her to six points while scoring 12 herself.

"Danica is really the unsung hero of our team," Macy Donarski said. "She stops their best kid on defense every single game and she has the offensive capabilities (but) sometimes doesn't get her shot to make shots throughout the game.

"But we have a lot of faith in her, obviously. You saw what she could do out there, and she made a lot of big shots for us."

Even with impressive nights from Donarski, Weisbrod and Silcox — and timely plays from junior Shea Bahr — the Blugolds were unable to create any separation as Cuba City used its size advantage to dominate the glass, especially on the offensive end.

"We had six offensive rebounds on the game, and I would bet they had 20," Dave Donarski said. "If we don't figure that out soon, it's going to be a tough go."

The Cubans used a 7-0 spurt in the first half to grab a five-point lead, but Aquinas was in front 25-23 at the break after Silcox finished a drive to the hoop.

That advantage grew to 32-27 when Weisbrod hit a triple from the right corner with 14 minutes, 11 seconds to play, but the Blugolds' lead was never more than five points. And another 7-0 run by Cuba City gave it a 49-44 edge with 7:23 left.

Then came big shots from Weisbrod and Silcox, with the former hitting a 3 from the right wing and the latter hitting a 3 from the right corner to put Aquinas up 50-49 with 4:50 to play.

"Being a player, that is really hard to keep your head right," Dave Donarski said about Weisbrod handling being face-guarded. "It's 10 minutes between shots, and every big shot we needed, she hit it."

Macy Donarski made a free throw to tie the game at 51-51 after Cubans freshman Ella Vosberg scored inside, but a 3-pointer from junior Jenna Dailey gave Cuba City a 54-51 lead with 3:06 left.

Donarski finished through contact and had an opportunity to tie the game with 1:27 remaining, but she missed the free throw. Weisbrod also went to the line with 22 seconds left, but she also missed.

Bahr, though, pulled down an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Donarski, who drove to the lane and made good on those free throws to put the Blugolds ahead for good.

"Our strength of schedule early in the year always helps us out at this point in time because we've been in these situations before and we know what it takes to win close games," Macy Donarski said. "I think we've been in this position, so we know what it takes to win — and for us, that's a lot of heart. And I think we showed that tonight."

Aquinas now turns its attention to Mineral Point (26-0), which beat fourth-seeded Lancaster 57-46 on Saturday.

"They have good guard play, and they shoot it pretty well from 3," Dave Donarski said. "And they have two decent sized kids that finish really well around the basket, so obviously that'll be a point of emphasis for us and we're going to need to be solid with that."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

