WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas falls to Lake Mills in Division 3 championship

For as good as Lake Mills was defensively, its offense was incredibly efficient. The L-Cats shot layup after layup after layup as they broke down Aquinas’ pressure and were 26-of-42 (62%) from the floor, including 7-of-16 (44%) from beyond the arc.

“You’re going to lose a lot of games when they shoot it like that,” Donarski said. “And you know what, that’s a testament to how good they are and it’s a testament that our defense wasn’t where it needed to be.”

Much like the first meeting between these two teams, the Blugolds faced a second-half deficit. But instead of eight points with about 15 minutes to play, it was 15 points at the break.

And this time, Lake Mills had the answers to Aquinas’ runs.

A 5-0 spurt — capped by an old-fashioned three-point play by Macy Donarski — brought the Blugolds within 48-38 with 13:51 left after it trailed by 19 just minutes before.

But the L-Cats responded with the next six points, including a steal and fast break layup by Pitta, which forced an Aquinas timeout.

Weisbrod knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key out of that timeout, but Lake Mills broke the ensuing full-court press and found an open Lamke for a layup.