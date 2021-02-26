WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas falls to Lake Mills in Division 3 championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team appeared to have the perfect trap.
Senior guard Bri Bahr and junior guard Jacy Weisbrod were smothering Lake Mills senior guard Julianna Wagner near half court, their length disrupting both passing lanes and Wagner's vision.
But Wagner whipped a pass across the floor to senior Jade Pitta, who took one dribble up to the 3-point line before rifling the ball to senior forward Vivian Guerrero on the opposite block.
Guerrero lofted the ball off the glass for an easy two points, a microcosm of the Blugolds' night.
Aquinas was dominated in the paint, and the L-Cats calmly dissected their half-court pressure.
The result was a 78-67 loss for the top-seeded Blugolds in the WIAA Division 3 state championship on Friday night at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
“Their bigs were really hard for us to handle,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “I feel like they could get interior touches, and they didn’t miss anything inside. And they certainly didn’t miss any free throws when we did foul them.
“So hats off to them. I mean, they’re a great program.”
The second-seeded L-Cats (25-2) had 38 points in the paint and outrebounded Aquinas 35-18 while avenging a 75-60 loss to the Blugolds on Dec. 28.
Aquinas (22-1), meanwhile, had its winning streak against teams from Wisconsin ended at 97 games.
Sophomore guard Macy Donarski led Aquinas with 24 points and seven assists, while Weisbrod added 22 points.
Lake Mills had five players in double figures, led by 21 points from Guerrero, who grabbed 13 rebounds. Senior center Kayla Will also registered a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards for the L-Cats one-two punch inside, while senior guard Hannah Lamke had 14, Wagner 12 and senior guard Taylor Roughen 10.
The Blugolds struggled to find any rhythm offensively, a product both of Lake Mills' defense and Aquinas missing shots in the paint.
“I think we attacked really well,” Donarski said. “Obviously, finishing wasn’t completely there tonight, and that’s on me.”
The Blugolds shot 27-of-57 (47%) from the floor, but the L-Cats allowed them to get off only 15 3-point attempts — six of which came in the final four minutes.
“They didn’t want to give Bri Bahr any looks, and they certainly knew all about Jacy,” Dave Donarski said. “... I felt like there were a couple times where some other kids could have taken some open 3s. For whatever reason, we were hesitating and putting it on the deck, trying to get to the lane, which we’re OK with that as well.”
For as good as Lake Mills was defensively, its offense was incredibly efficient. The L-Cats shot layup after layup after layup as they broke down Aquinas’ pressure and were 26-of-42 (62%) from the floor, including 7-of-16 (44%) from beyond the arc.
“You’re going to lose a lot of games when they shoot it like that,” Donarski said. “And you know what, that’s a testament to how good they are and it’s a testament that our defense wasn’t where it needed to be.”
Much like the first meeting between these two teams, the Blugolds faced a second-half deficit. But instead of eight points with about 15 minutes to play, it was 15 points at the break.
And this time, Lake Mills had the answers to Aquinas’ runs.
A 5-0 spurt — capped by an old-fashioned three-point play by Macy Donarski — brought the Blugolds within 48-38 with 13:51 left after it trailed by 19 just minutes before.
But the L-Cats responded with the next six points, including a steal and fast break layup by Pitta, which forced an Aquinas timeout.
Weisbrod knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key out of that timeout, but Lake Mills broke the ensuing full-court press and found an open Lamke for a layup.
Instead of allowing the Blugolds to put together a pivotal run — as they did in the Dec. 28 matchup — the L-Cats kept the momentum in their favor. Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska credited his team’s defense as well as its ball-handling, which was boosted by Wagner playing full minutes after she was limited in the first meeting.
“We made them scramble quite a bit,” Siska said. “As we tell them, ‘Punish teams that pressure us.’ We did an awesome job of that tonight.”
The L-Cats led by as many as 22 with 4:29 to play, but Aquinas made things interesting in the closing minutes.
Bahr buried a triple from the left of the top of the key, then Shea Bahr connected from the left corner. Bri Bahr hit again from nearly the same spot as her previous 3 to bring the Blugolds within 73-63 with 52 seconds left.
Donarski knifed her way into the paint to cut the deficit to nine with 34 seconds to play, but Lake Mills made its free throws to close out the game.
“I feel like we came up on the short end because they just outplayed us,” Dave Donarski said. “They really did, so they earned it.”